Chadwick Boseman remembers Marvel fans and coworkers – The Hollywood Reporter

Social media was inundated with emotional tributes to Chadwick Boseman on Saturday, marking a year since the death of the beloved actor.

Marvel fans and colleagues shared their sad posts, which also celebrated the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor for his many contributions to the arts. One of those people was Lupita Nyong’o, from Boseman Black Panther co-starring.

“I didn’t know that I could miss his laughter and his silence to an equal extent. I do. Yes… A year after his death, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains alive in me as well, ”Nyong’o wrote on Twitter. The actress is currently filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Another star in Boseman’s Marvel family to share his grief was Mark Ruffalo, the Bruce Banner and Hulk actor. writing on Twitter, “I can’t believe how fast the time has passed. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan shared a photo of him with Boseman on Instagram, writing, “Not a day happens my brother… I love and miss you but I know you are still with us.”

Boseman Ma Rainey’s black stockings co-star Viola Davis also took the time to remember the actor. Posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, she wrote: “That day last year you left this earth and us. Dude, we miss you !!!”

“Not a day goes by a year later that still doesn’t hurt,” Josh Gad wrote. “But in the dark, it always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a saint from above. I love you and miss you more than ever… forever.

Elsewhere, Kerry Washington job a photo on Twitter of Boseman with the caption: “One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you king.

Hollywood and fans around the world were shocked and devastated by the news of Boseman’s untimely death. The actor, critically acclaimed for his performance as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013) and jazz trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s black stockings (2020), died on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He has kept his diagnosis confidential.

Boseman became a household name after playing T’Challa, or Black Panther, for the first time in 2016. Captain America: Civil War. He would play the character three more times on the big screen, including the Oscar-nominated blockbuster Black Panther (2018). Boseman also voiced T’Challa for the Disney + series. What if…? which recently premiered on the streaming service.

Fans posted their favorite photos and artwork of Boseman on Saturday, along with posts about how important his work and talent is to them. Several fans shared the powerful mural by artist Nikkolas Smith, which was unveiled last September at Downtown Disney, featuring Boseman exchanging the Wakanda salute with a child wearing a Black Panther mask.

“It went on for 365 days… thankful that you are still with us in so many ways,” Smith said on Saturday with his artwork.