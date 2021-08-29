Columbia County Fair returns with 6 days of fun for the whole family | Berkshire landscapes

If you are going to What: 180th Columbia County Fair Or: Chatham Fairgrounds, 182 Hudson Ave., Chatham, NY When: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday, September 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily from Thursday, September 2 to Monday, September 6. Admission: $ 10, general admission. $ 5, all guests on Wednesday. Active military personnel (with identity card or in uniform); 12 and under are always free. Cash only. Entertainment in the stands and parking, free. Pass: noon to 11 p.m., $ 15 Wednesday and Monday; $ 20, Thursday to Sunday. More information, program: columbiafair.com

CHATHAM, NY After a one-year hiatus, the 180th Columbia County Fair comes back to life roaring, humming and mooing.

The fair, near Chatham, NY, takes place on Wednesdays, September 1st on Monday, September 6.

It’s the end of summer, the last big hurray, said Angelo Nero, longtime director of Columbia County Fair. We have something for everyone, it’s great fun for the whole family.

Each year, over its six days, the long-awaited tradition draws some 65,000 visitors from New York City, Massachusetts, Connecticut and beyond. We look at the license plates and see where the cars are coming from, Nero said.

As befits its agricultural roots, the cattle are in abundance of mighty oxen, doe-eyed dairy cows, growling pigs, well-groomed sheep, dashing goats. The exhibition barns are home to a myriad of breeds of poultry and rabbits, camels and kangaroos inhabit the exotic animal zoo.

For hungry appetites, 4-H offers baked potatoes and milkshakes, with fairground foods including fried dough, funnel cake, corn dogs, and cotton candy throughout. of the game booth lined halfway. There are ice cream and watermelon contests for the intrepid, and cold beers for thirsty adults.

Carnival Rides Unlimited passes keep costs affordable, Nero said.

They are a big draw for the younger ones, he said, I don’t know how some kids are doing there, it scares me!

Yet every year he takes his granddaughter, Cassie, 10, on these same rides. She loves to ride on it, he observed.

Nero, originally from Hudson, NY, has worked at the fair since hosting group and drum corps appearances as a teenage trumpeter. At 90, he is half the age of fairs.

I’m not the type to sit and watch TV, he said, I like to work and talk with people.

He credits the success of the fairs to a dedicated 18-person board of directors, as well as an army of volunteers and staff. They all work hard, he said, it takes a lot of people.

Last year’s cancellation, the first in its long history, was used to beautify the historic fairground. They’re the prettiest they’ve been in a long time, Nero noted.

The loss of earnings, however, meant they couldn’t hire the regular headliner of the big Western group this year. Instead, Nero said, were using all local groups and groups.

The public response has been positive, he reported.

Rock n rollers Elis Gin and Chathams own Side Show Willie at the top of the Sundays Grandstand lineup, with five other musical groups featured during the week alongside a Magician, Mentalist, Juggler, Talent Show and Ghent Band .

For many, the highlight is the vintage and monster tractor pull-ups and demolition derbies that bring noise and excitement to the grandstand arena every night. During the day, piglets and dachshunds tear up the track during hot dog races to cheers from the crowds.

The Sundays Firefighters Parade pays a fitting tribute to local heroes, while the Mondays Painted Pony Rodeo sees riders race with horses around barrels, steers of rope and brave bulls and broncs under the watchful gaze of rodeo clowns .

Throughout the fairgrounds, giant pumpkins, scarecrows, handmade quilts, flowers, and merchandise are on display along with shiny new tractors and antique spitting engines.

Young people from the region, aged 5 to 18, are well represented by the 4-H clubs.

4-H is extremely important, given the farmland here, said Abby Langdon, 4-H program and youth development manager, and the fair is one of the most important parts. With the tagline Learn by Doing, 4-H is a hands-on experience, she said.

Through agricultural, family and STEM-related programs, 4-H participants show and sell the livestock they’ve raised and exhibit projects such as woodworking, natural resources, gardening and baking, winning ribbons and rosettes for their efforts. They also run a mini-yard and a milk bar.

Young people are rewarded for their dedication and responsibility in the projects to which they are committed, Langdon said. It’s their time to shine.

Proceeds from Monday’s 4-H cattle sale cover the cost of raising the animal and helping with animal care for next year, she said.

As a health precaution, masks and hand sanitizer are available throughout the exhibition center, mainly in the open air. Masks are mandatory inside 4-H buildings because there are all children in there, Nero said.

I’m a nutcase, said Nero, whose family have all visited and still volunteer at the fair. I think we were going to have a good fair, people have been attached to their homes for so long, they just want a place to go and something to do.

Every night, as night falls, the Ferris wheel overlooks a sea of ​​sparkling colored lights and an ocean of joyful smiles.

I like to see people halfway enjoying the fair, Nero said. I like to see how much fun they are having.