Little-known family ties in Hollywood celebrity dynasties





Over the years, the Kardashian clan has come to be known as Hollywood’s most powerful dynasty, but few fans know that there are other famous families in Hollywood celebrity dynasties. Some old names that once rocked the movie industry would no doubt have been lost in the younger generation who are acquainted with newer reality stars like the Kardashian siblings. But, Hollywood has a strong family connection that new and maybe old moviegoers who’ve never paid attention might never realize. here are a few of those celebrity dynasties. Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West’s “Yeezy” Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City | Photo: Getty Images. TONY CURTIS, JANET LEIGH AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS New generation moviegoers would likely have heard of Janet Leigh, who played Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Psycho, but in her heyday, Leigh was famous for many things, including his wedding to actor Tony Curtis. The duo were once considered Hollywood’s mighty couple, and their daughter, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing her best to ease their legacy. At the time of his birth, the former power couple were struggling to keep their marriage. When they died, the two personalities seemed to have lost the prestigious place that their careers once occupied. Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh smile as they attend the premiere of director Elia Kazan’s 1951 film, “Streetcar Named Desire”, Hollywood, California | Photo: Getty Images TIPPI HEDREN, MELANIE GRIFFITH, DON AND DAKOTA JOHNSON One of Hollywood’s most notable figures, Melanie Griffiths’ career was iconic for many reasons, but she was her dedication to her family which made her even more famous. The talented actresses love for her children Alexander Bauer, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas is second to none. Additionally, Griffith herself comes from a line of Hollywood royalty. Griffith is the daughter of The Birds star actress Tippi Hedren. Her first marriage was to actor Don Johnson of Knives Out. After their divorce, Griffith found love with actor Antonio Banderas. Griffith’s daughter, Dakota, continues the Hollywood family legacy. THE WAYAN BROTHERS The Wayans are one of the famous African American families and are known for the role of their family in the comedy and film project. Members of this iconic family include Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Keenen Ivory Wayans, Chaunt Wayans, Kim Wayans and Shawn Wayans. DEBBIE REYNOLDS, EDDIE FISHER, CARRIEFISHER AND BILLIE LOURD Carrie Fisher was a well-known Hollywood star, but maybe it was her love relationship with her famous parents, pop singer Eddie Fisher and “Singin in the Rain” star Debbie Reynolds who have marked her throughout her life. Not wanting to repeat her parents’ mistakes, Carrieassured she had a deep bond with her daughter Billie Lourd whom she had with talent agent Bryan Lourd. Billie is now looking to carry on her family’s rich Hollywood heritage. Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose with Billie Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 in Los Angeles | Photo: Getty Images CHARLIE CHAPLIN, GERALDINE CHAPLIN AND OONA CHAPLIN Hollywood comic book hero Charlie Chaplin enjoyed decades as one of the best actors of his time. To this day, his family, through his daughter, Geraldine, and little girl Oona, continues to honor Chaplin’s legacy. Charlie had plans for his children but never wanted his children to follow in his footsteps. The iconic comedian is reported for not giving his daughter Geraldine any advice when she started her career, but was later described as a die-hard fan. Oona Chaplin at the FX Network 2017 All-Star Upfront on April 6, 2017 in New York City | Photo: Getty Images Her granddaughter Oona already has a string of headlines to her credit such as James Bond, Quantum of Solace and The Longest Ride. She also played Talisa Maegyr in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. Oona seems destined to carry on Chaplin’s legacy.

