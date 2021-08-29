Entertainment
Port of Redwood City ends year with revenue | Local News
Redwood City officials hailed visions of a revitalized port with additional waterfront amenities after a diverse revenue stream from public entertainment and fresh food helped leadership absorb revenue from the pandemic.
Despite the lower tonnage, our revenues have remained strong, allowing us to offer new facilities and recreational uses to our community later this year, Port of Redwood City Executive Director Kristine Zortman said in a statement. hurry.
Port management announced a revenue increase of 3%, or $ 270,000, allowing the port to close its fiscal year with $ 9 million in gross revenue compared to last year’s gross revenue of 8.7 million. dollars, in a press release. Property rentals, leases and new business activities in the area have helped cushion the financial blow, officials told Redwood City Council at its meeting on Monday.
Total freight tonnage shipped in and out of the port declined 291,000 metric tonnes from last year’s shipping levels, still standing at 1.8 million metric tonnes. The decrease was largely caused by uncertainty in the construction industry during the pandemic, officials have regularly said, ending short-lived ports, a record period of annual growth in shipping.
But the pandemic has also been credited with revitalizing the port, bringing Pioneer Seafood, a commercial fishing company, to the area. Since companies moved from San Francisco to the peninsula, crowds have been flocking to the port, looking to buy fresh seafood and enjoy local entertainment.
Commissioner Lorianna Kastrop, who recently passed the title of commission chair to Richard Claire, presented an overview of the ports budget and vision to Redwood City Council on Monday. In her presentation, she noted that the port management is only aiming for greater growth and is considering blending the ports currently used as an industrial shipping hub with more community amenities.
By November, the public will have access to a new fishing pier and public art installations are also being considered. When indoor gatherings were drastically limited to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the site was also used for large drive-thru events such as film screenings, circus performances and performances of the Dragon Theater.
We have a gem here in Silicon Valley and it’s underutilized in its current setup for visitor service as well as destination-type uses along the waterfront, Zortman told board members at their meeting. Monday. We were ahead of the process, but hopefully the result will be something that really energizes and reactivates the waterfront for us.
A new multi-million dollar ferry terminal is also in the planning stages. The partnership between the organization and the Water Emergency Transportation Authority aims to add two routes connecting the peninsula to San Francisco and Oakland from Westpoint Slough.
The port was recently designated as the only federal disaster staging area in the San Francisco Bay Area, noted Mayor Diane Howard. The designation and a new multi-agency operations center currently underway will allow local first responders to work collaboratively with federal personnel while responding to crises such as earthquakes when roads can be dangerous, Kastrop said. .
Board members praised the port leadership’s vision for the port, with board member Lissette Espinoza-Garnica sharing their excitement to see the area come alive again and board member Diana Reddy expressing her pride in the city’s claim to the port.
Howard offered similar credits to the port, noting that he had seen the public’s enthusiasm for the amenities firsthand.
I think Pioneer Seafoods opened the door, Howard said. It’s fabulous that you are stretching out and looking outside the box to see what else you can do.
