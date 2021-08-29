Bollywood fraternity salutes Bhavina Patel for silver medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games





The Bollywood fraternity has praised Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday. Speaking to her on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “It’s a money !!!!! N it’s also a TT first! Congratulations Bhavinaben!” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Bhavina winning the match. Along with the snapshot he wrote: “Congratulations”. Abhishek Bachchan also praised Bhavina by sharing her match-winning photo and writing a special note for her on her Instagram Story. “Glory once again! Hail Bhavina Patel for taking silver with an outstanding performance at the #TokyoParalympics,” Bachchan wrote alongside the snap. Vicky Kaushal took to her Instagram story to applaud Bhavina by sharing her photo holding the Indian national flag. Along with the snapshot, he wrote: “Bhavina Patel makes history, wins silver in women’s table tennis class 4 at Tokyo Paralympic Games.” Ishan Khatter, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Bhatt and other stars of the film industry also showered Bhavina Patel with heartfelt wishes to win the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Bhavina won silver on Sunday after losing the gold medal match to China’s Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women’s singles – Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium – Table 6. World number one Zhou Ying passed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medalist for India in this edition of the Games. Zhou Ying has now become one of China’s most decorated para-paddlers. The 32-year-old is now a 6-time Paralympic gold medalist. She won two medals in each of the singles and team events during the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic campaigns and now one at Tokyo 2020. Although she missed the singles podium at the Rio 2016 Games, she managed to boast in the team. Event. The Chinese paddler is also a 6-time world championship medalist. His medals include 1 silver medal and 5 gold medals. She is one of the best paddlers in Asia, having won 14 medals at the Asian Championships and 5 gold medals at the Asian Games. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1710046-bollywood-fraternity-hails-bhavina-patel-on-winning-silver-medal-at-tokyo-paralympics

