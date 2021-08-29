Bollywood actors who can play Shang Chi in a Desi remake





If you’ve seen the Simu Lius trailer Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, you, like us, must have asked for more. With a cast that includes Awkwafina and Tony Leung, this is Marvel’s first Asian-led narrative and it’s really exciting, to say the least. The film follows the story of a superhero who confronts his past and present. Shang Chi leaves his old life for a more humble existence in San Francisco and tries to lead a normal life despite being trained to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. And now that Marvel has ventured into a full-fledged Asian narrative, it will be interesting to see an Indian adventure with Bollywood actors on board. Here are five actors who we think can play desi Shang Chi. John Abraham Considering the fact that he’s made a lot of action movies in the past, we can totally imagine him pulling off perfect martial arts moves in a Bollywood version of Shang Chi. In an interview with PTI, he said, I think the biggest stars are action heroes. Watch Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Dwayne Johnson. Action stars will always be green. In our country, besides me, there is Tiger Shroff doing action. Right now we’re both doing action movies. We both have different styles. There is room for more action heroes but there are only two of us. Tiger Shroff We’ve seen Tiger Shroff make his career in action movies. His work is a testament to his dedication as an action hero and it also sets him apart from all of his contemporaries. During an interaction with ANI, Tiger was asked about being cataloged. To which, he replied: “Yes, Bollywood is a stereotype, but the stereotype gives you an identity. There is so much competition these days that you have to maintain your image in the film industry. This stereotype helps. maintain my identity. “ Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut Jammwal is known for his incredible on-screen stunts and has been named one of the top six martial artists in the world. In fact, he is the only Indian to have appeared in the prestigious list organized by Looper. We think it will be the best to put himself in Simu Liu’s shoes as Desi Shang Chi. Siddharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra recently stunned us with his performance as Vikram Batra in Shershaah. We think if we can shoot at high altitude for his role, he can certainly put all of his dedication into portraying Shang Chi. Ranveer Singh As we know, Ranveer Singh is the industry chameleon and he can shoot any character. From Allauddin Khilji to Bajirao, he played several roles with ease. And we have no doubts about its capabilities at all. It can bring both action and entertainment to the story. What do you think of our list? Let us know who you would choose as your desi Shang Chi, in the comments section below.

