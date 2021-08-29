Kareena Kapoor and her ‘forever daughters’ reunite, fan says ‘everyone is dressed for a different occasion’ | Bollywood





Actress Kareena Kapoor has shared a new photo with her team, which includes her sister Karisma Kapoor; Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora; and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The gang appeared to have gathered for a night out at what looks like Kareena’s new home, which has a patio for such occasions. “My daughters forever,” Kareena wrote in her caption. While Kareena wore a white shirt and shorts, Karisma wore a blue top with black pants, Malaika wore a summery dress, Amrita wore a loose white outfit, and Mallika wore a printed top. “Everyone is dressed for a different occasion,” one person joked. Amrita took to Instagram Stories and shared a better look at her outfit, which appeared to have the initials “SAK” embossed. + A screenshot from Amrita Arora’s Instagram story. But another fan wrote: “I just wanna see Taimur bro.” Kareena and her family – her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur and Jeh – recently returned from a trip to the Maldives, where they had sounded Saif’s birthday. Kareena had shared regular updates from the Maldives, including daily selfies, a group photo with the kids and a special article to mark Jeh’s six-month-old age. The baby was born in February and Kareena and Saif made the conscious decision to keep it out of the media, to avoid the scrutiny that followed Taimur’s birth. Jeh’s name was revealed only a few weeks ago – her real name, Jehangir, was revealed in Kareena’s book, as was her face. Also read: When Randhir Kapoor Said He ‘Worked Very Hard’ To Pay Kareena Kapoor’s School His Scotch Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was also the last film in the late Irrfan Khan’s career. She finished filming her final scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, after announcing her pregnancy. It was recently announced that Kareena will team up with director Hansal Mehta, whose next film she will co-produce and star in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-and-her-favourite-girls-reunite-fan-says-everyone-is-dressed-for-different-occasion-did-amrita-borrow-saif-s-kurta-101630202394035.html

