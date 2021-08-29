Entertainment
Jackie Shroff Says Shooting For Intimate Scenes Is Very Embarrassing: So Many People Watch You On Camera | Bollywood
- Jackie Shroff opened up about filming intimate scenes in The Interview: Night of 11/26 and how embarrassed he really was. He adds, however, that this is part of his job.
POSTED ON AUGUST 28, 2021 10:09 PM EST
Jackie Shroff has opened up about filming intimate scenes in his upcoming movie, The Interview: Night of 11/26, and said he’s really embarrassed. He added, however, that it was part of the acting job and the scenes had to be compelling if the role required it.
In The Interview: Night of 11/26, Jackie plays a war journalist who is asked to interview a Bollywood star. He discovers that there is more to her than meets the eye. The film is a remake of the Dutch film The Interview.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about filming intimate scenes in the movie, Jackie said: I was embarrassed, I was really embarrassed. I get pissed off when I do these things. I do them, that’s why I’m an actor.
So many people are staring at you in front of the camera with a non-blinking eye, the director is looking at you, the assistant is looking at you, the people on the crew and the whole world are looking at you and it’s very embarrassing. But you have to do it as a job. If the role demands it, you have to do it and I have to sound convincing, he added.
Jackie has appeared in several projects this year. He was last seen in Prabhudevas Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as a police officer. The film also starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda. Prior to that, he starred in Hello Charlie alongside Aadar Jain. He also made his web-series debut this year with Disney + Hotstar OK Computer. Recently, he was also seen as a special guest on Dance Deewane 3, alongside Suniel Shetty.
Read also | Jackie Shroff on rumored Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani relationship: “My boy started dating when he was 25”
Jackie will next be seen in Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was due to hit theaters last summer, but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
