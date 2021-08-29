Entertainment
Bollywood musicians work on songs dedicated to Lord Krishna
Who can forget the magical composition of Naushads Mohe Panghat Pe from Mughal-E-Azam (1960), beautifully rendered by Lata Mangeshkar, or Amitabh Bachchan’s star Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from Khud-Daar (1982)? Even songs like Yashomati Maiyya Se by Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Govinda Aala Re by Bluff Master (1963) and Bada Natkhat Hai Ye by Amar Prem (1972) excite music lovers every Janmashtami, even today. But, over the past two decades, Bollywood has offered many more songs dedicated to Lord Krishna, thus increasing the size of Janmashtami playlists. Ahead of the festival on Monday August 30th, we chat with songwriters / singers associated with some of those popular Lord Krishna songs that Bollywood has brought to music lovers.
Radha Kaise Na Jale
AR Rahmans composer Radha Kaise Na Jale’s offer of the 2002 Oscar nominated film Lagaan resonated with all of Krishna’s bhakts. It’s been on Janmashtami playlists for 20 years and singer Udit Narayan explains why: I had the chance to experience Lord Krishna’s life through this song. It was beautifully written by Javed Akhtar saab and brilliantly composed by AR Rahman. Of course, Asha Bhosle tai poured her magic into the song and it was an honor to share the mic with her. We finished recording in a few hours. I think I got the blessings of Lord Krishnas singing it, and that’s why the atmosphere in the studio was so energetic and magical. I’m so glad the song continues to dominate the hearts of the audience, says Narayan. He adds that singing a song for Lord Krishna has always been a dream. I come from a village and have been a Bhakt Krishna from childhood. I grew up singing his bhajans and when I had the opportunity to sing this beautiful song for Lagaan, I was overwhelmed, he explains.
Woh kisses hai
Another song that has dominated the hearts of the Krishna bhakts and Janmashtami playlists is Woh Kisna hai from the 2005 film, Kisna: The Warrior Poet. The song was performed beautifully by singer Sukhwinder Singh. Janmashtami is one of my favorite festivals. I have a jhaanki at home every year and I celebrate it with the utmost devotion. So this song was special in that sense. The song was beautifully written by Javed Akhtar saab and Ismail Darbar did a great job with the composition. The atmosphere when recording the song was like a celebration, says Singh, as he recalls an incident, where he experienced the kind of magic this track evokes. I remember while I was playing this song at a show in Ahmedabad, I saw an old lady get up from the wheelchair and she started dancing. Doctors informed me the next day that she had been in a wheelchair for seven years and that the magic of the song healed her, Singh shares.
Maiyya Yashoda
The colorful Maiyya Yashoda number from the 1999 film Sooraj Barjatyas, Hum Saath-Saath Hain is remembered for the impressive read by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Paudwals. It’s a beautiful song. The lyrics were playful and portrayed Lord Krishnas Leela with a bit of modern amorous playfulness. I feel that any love song based on Radha and Krishna strikes a chord in the hearts of listeners and always becomes a hit, says Paudwal, adding: There were a lot of singers in the song and everyone there. had an equal share which was awesome.
Radhe Radhe
Perhaps the latest addition to the list of the most beloved Janmashtami songs is Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl (2019). Composed by Meet Bros, the bouncy issue has garnered a lot of praise lately. Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros says: During a meeting with the director of the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa, he recited the popular prayer, Radhe Radhe Radhe, Barsaane Wali Radhe, and asked us to do something devotional on similar lines . But we decided to do a big commercial dance song instead. So we did it, Radhe Radhe Radhe, O Radhe Radhe Radhe, Tere Bina Krishna To Lagey Aadhe Aadhe. Kumaar wrote the lyrics wonderfully and singer Amit Gupta did a great job with the reading. Singh adds that although it is a devotional song, they wanted the song to have a modern vibe. It was dedicated to Lord Krishna, but we wanted the song to be rhythmic, so that people could dance to it. It’s loved because the listeners had an instant connection.
Maiyya Yashoda
Although the film, Jootha Hi Sahi (2008), did not perform well at the box office, her song, Mayya Yashoda, captured hearts. Composed by AR Rahman, the song was performed by Javed Ali and Chinmayi. Speaking about the experience of recording the number, Ali says: The experience of working on this song was fun, but empowering. My mom was critical and was hospitalized while I had to record the song. Thus, the recording was postponed for a week by AR Rahman sir. Ali adds that the song was rhythmic and that it took pep singing. I had to feel the energy of Lord Krishna and what he represented. I remembered the energy of the old song, Govinda Aala Re, which lifted my spirits. The simplicity of this song is its uniqueness. It has an earthy vibe and a divine feeling, Ali shares.
