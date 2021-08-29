Krystle D’Souza writes heartfelt message thanking fans and says “Glad to have Chehre as my first Bollywood movie”





Bombay: Popular TV actress Krystle D’Souza, affectionately known for her role as Jeevika in ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, made her Bollywood debut with ‘Chehre’. The small screen diva shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in her first film. The mysterious thriller, which was produced by Anand Pandit, hit silver screens on Friday, August 27. Krystle took to social media to share a heartfelt message for her fans, who showered her with love and blessings after watching her first movie. She expressed her gratitude to audiences and critics for praising ‘Chehre’. The “Belan Wali Bahu” star said she felt blessed to mark her debut in Hindi cinema with Rumi Jafry’s film. “Waking up with so much love !!! Thank you. Reading all the amazing reviews and so much love for my first movie means a lot to me. Honestly, it all sounds surreal. All I can say is I am so blessed to have #chehre as a start and thank you to all of you who took the effort and time to watch my movie and send me messages also incredible. I can’t tell you how much every post means to me, ”D’Souza wrote on Instagram. She also posted pictures of the bouquet of flowers she received after the release of ‘Chehre’. “This is just the start. I promise to work hard and continue to make each of you proud. Here are many more,” she added. (Swiper to see photos) It’s like a dream come true for any newbie to work with Big B in a movie, isn’t it? Krystle is also on cloud nine as she got the opportunity to team up with the Bollywood megastar in a project. The “Brahmarakhas” actress played the role of Natasha Oswal in “Chehre”. The film starring Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor is the second major release to hit theaters after the government lifted restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Despite positive reviews, ‘Chehre’ was unable to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on the day it opened at the box office. The film reportedly recorded a collection of around Rs 50 lakhs on the first day. Watch this space for more updates!

