NCB Arrests Actor Armaan Kohli in Suspected Drug Case | Latest India News

The Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli on Sunday in connection with an alleged drug case. Kohli, a former contestant on the Bigg Boss reality show, was arrested in the early hours of the day after being detained by the agency on Saturday after smuggled narcotics were allegedly found during a raid on his residence in Juhu in Mumbai.

Read also | NCB raids the home of former Bigg Boss competitor Armaan Kohlis in Mumbai, drugs recovered

“He was arrested under the relevant articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Officers will bring him to court later today to request his custody,” said a BCN official. Hindustan times. “A small amount of cocaine recovered from Kohli,” the official added.

Led by his zone director Samir Wankhede, a team of the anti-drug police raided the actor’s home on Saturday at 2 p.m. The action was taken as part of its ongoing “Operation Rolling Thunder” to crack down on the suspected network of drug traffickers and suppliers in Mumbai. The search lasted until 8 p.m., NCB officials said.

The search of Kohli’s home came on the basis of information revealed by an alleged drug trafficker who, like the actor, was arrested on Saturday. He is suspected of having bought drugs from the alleged peddler.

Since last year, the BCN has interviewed several big names in Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in connection with an alleged mafia link between Bollywood and drugs. The questioning of the actors was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.