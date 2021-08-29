Entertainment
NCB Arrests Actor Armaan Kohli in Suspected Drug Case | Latest India News
The former Bigg Boss competitor will be produced in a Mumbai court later today.
Through industantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 29, 2021 10:13
The Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli on Sunday in connection with an alleged drug case. Kohli, a former contestant on the Bigg Boss reality show, was arrested in the early hours of the day after being detained by the agency on Saturday after smuggled narcotics were allegedly found during a raid on his residence in Juhu in Mumbai.
Read also | NCB raids the home of former Bigg Boss competitor Armaan Kohlis in Mumbai, drugs recovered
“He was arrested under the relevant articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Officers will bring him to court later today to request his custody,” said a BCN official. Hindustan times. “A small amount of cocaine recovered from Kohli,” the official added.
Led by his zone director Samir Wankhede, a team of the anti-drug police raided the actor’s home on Saturday at 2 p.m. The action was taken as part of its ongoing “Operation Rolling Thunder” to crack down on the suspected network of drug traffickers and suppliers in Mumbai. The search lasted until 8 p.m., NCB officials said.
The search of Kohli’s home came on the basis of information revealed by an alleged drug trafficker who, like the actor, was arrested on Saturday. He is suspected of having bought drugs from the alleged peddler.
Since last year, the BCN has interviewed several big names in Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in connection with an alleged mafia link between Bollywood and drugs. The questioning of the actors was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/ncb-arrests-actor-armaan-kohli-in-alleged-drugs-case-101630211321889.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]