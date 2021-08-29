Nagarjuna turns 62. Samantha in Chiranjeevi, celebrities wish Manmadhudu actor





Nagarjuna, who is hailed as the king by his fans, celebrates his 62nd birthday today, August 29. He will celebrate this special day with his family and friends in Hyderabad. That day, her stepdaughter and actress Samantha, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and several other stars took to Twitter to wish her. Nagarjuna was last seen in Wild Dog, which is streaming on Netflix. SAMANTHA AND CHIRANJEEVI WISH NAGARJUNA ON HIS BIRTHDAY Nagarjuna is currently filming for his next film, Bangarraju, with his son Naga Chaitanya. Rumors circulated that Samantha was heading for a divorce and was not on good terms with Chaitanya’s family. It comes after Samantha ditched Akkineni by her name on Instagram and Twitter. However, she has now put an end to the rumors by wishing her stepfather Nagarjuna his birthday. Samantha wrote: “No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday man, @iamnagarjuna mama (sic) phenomenon.” Here is the post: No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you abundant health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mom S (@ Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021 Megastar Chiranjeevi had one of the best birthday wishes for his friend Nagarjuna. He wrote: “An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes the most of every moment. An actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing the limits. And most of all a dear friend to have forever and ever, dearest loved one. @iamnagarjuna. A very happy birthday to you! (sic). “ Here is the post: An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes the most of every moment. An actor who constantly experiments and pushes the limits. And above all a dear friend to have for all time and forever, very dear @iamnagarjuna A very happy birthday to you! Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021 OTHERS WHO WISHED NAGARJUNA THE BIRTHDAY Ravi Teja, Radikaa Sarathkumar, producer Anil Sunkara and actor Sushanth are some of the celebrities who have taken to social media to wish Nagarjuna her 62nd birthday. Here are some tweets: Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I know @iamnagarjuna Always be charming yourself! Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 29, 2021 The Eternally Charming KING

The Path Brea-KING actor who defines passion and hard work in all of his roles Wishing the KING @iamnagarjuna garu a very happy birthday! @ AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/vbMsFwqNM8 Anil Sunkara (@ AnilSunkara1) August 29, 2021 Happy birthday my love @iamnagarjuna always wish the best pic.twitter.com/RYfApYN1Bu Radikaa Sarathkumar (radrealradikaa) August 29, 2021 So happy to launch this joint DP on the eve of King Nagarjuna garus’s birthday! #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/yuaSmujdNq Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 28, 2021 On the job side, Nagarjuna has an untitled movie starring Praveen Sattaru and Bangarraju starring director Kalyan Krishna. His last outing was Wild Dog, which hit theaters this year. SEE ALSO | Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 premieres on September 5. Watch the new promo SEE ALSO | Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 promotional release. Nagarjuna promises to entertain the public

