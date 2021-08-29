Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operating in the United States Treasury. In 1864, the Democratic National Convention, which appointed Major-General George B. McClellan as President, opened in Chicago. In 1943, in response to a crackdown by the Nazi occupiers during World War II, Denmark succeeded in scuttling most of its warships. In 1944, 15,000 American soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division marched on the Champs-Élysées in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis. In 1957, the Senate gave Congressional final approval to a civil rights bill after South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond (then Democrat) broke a 24-hour obstruction. In 1962, Malvin R. Goode began covering the United Nations for ABC-TV, becoming the television station’s first black reporter. In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, causing flooding that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region have died. In 2008, Republican presidential candidate John McCain chose Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate. In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who was praised by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried in Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington. In 2011, a sign that Muammar Gaddafi had lost control over his country, his wife and three of his children fled Libya to neighboring Algeria. In 2013, in a new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not oppose states wishing to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there are effective controls to keep marijuana in place. away from children, the black market, and federal property. In 2016, Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton’s main collaborators, announced that she was separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner, after the former congressman was accused in another sexting scandal. Gene Wilder, the frizzy-haired actor who brought his skillful comedic touch to such unforgettable roles as the neurotic accountant in The Producers and the deranged host of Young Frankenstein, has died in Stamford, Connecticut, aged 83 years. In 2018, Senator John McCain is remembered as a true American hero during a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade transported McCain’s body from the State Capitol . Kanye West apologized on a Chicago radio station (WGCI) for calling slavery the choice. In 2019, President Donald Trump said the United States planned to withdraw more than 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and would then determine future withdrawals. In 2020, clashes erupted as a trailer of hundreds of vehicles filled with supporters of President Donald Trump drove through Portland, Oregon, and encountered counter-protesters; About 15 minutes after the caravan left town, a supporter of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group was shot and killed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/08/29/metro/today-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos