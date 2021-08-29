Knives Out 2 actor calls out a terrifying and amazing shoot





Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline admits to working alongside Daniel Craig and the cast of Knives Out 2 looks like a “miniature existential crisis.”

Madelyn Cline, star of the next knives outside 2gives his opinion to work on the sequel to come. Cline, who is perhaps best known for playing Sarah Cameron in the Netflix dramaExternal banks, was also featured in the second season of the hit supernatural series Strange things. Earlier this year, it was announced that the 23-year-old actress will also join the star cast of Rian Johnson’s mystery sequel alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, and Jada Pinkett Smith. During a recent appearance on Tonight’s showwith Jimmy Fallon (viaCollider), Cline opened up about her latest opportunity to work alongside a collection of some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The actress described her experience as both terrifying and incredible. Check out what she had to say below:

I’m in Europe, and I’m filming the sequel to Knives Out, and I’m very, very excited about it. I’m just going to be completely honest with you, this is the most mind blowing and terrifying experience ever. You know how you have times in life where you look around, and you look at life, and you think to yourself, how the hell did I get here. I feel very lucky, but I walk the set every day and it feels like a miniature existential crisis because I work with people that I have admired all my life. And now I’m starting to work alongside them, and they’re phenomenal people, but it’s a little terrifying, but it’s also amazing. It’s super amazing; it is the experience of a lifetime. Related: Why Daniel Craig Got Paid So Much For Knives Out Sequels Following the great success ofThe lastThe Mysterious First Murder of the Jedi Directors, which featured Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc, Netflix rushed to reclaim the rights to two more sequels in a massive $ 469 million deal. With none of the Thrombey family featured in the first film set to return in the new film, Detective Craigs is set to meet a whole new group of eccentric murder suspects, including Cline. Considering the enormous power of the stars behind Johnson’s latest mystery murder, it’s no surprise that Cline is feeling a bit overwhelmed by her new co-stars. While still young, Cline has already been acting for 10 years, making her film debut at age 13 in the 2011 thriller. 23rd Psalm: Redemption. There’s no doubt Johnson wouldn’t have picked her if he didn’t think she was capable of defending herself against her better-known co-stars, and she’s sure to put her talents to good use in the very sequel. expected. Even if knives outside 2 does not yet have an official release date, it should arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022. Next: Everything We Know About The Knives Out Sequel Source: The Tonight Show(Going throughCollider) Dear Hollywood, please stop making Ted Bundy movies

