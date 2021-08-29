Court rejects the appeal of the builders in the reimbursement of Rs 2.4 crore RERA to the actor | Bombay News





MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Real Estate Appeals Tribunal dismissed an appeal filed by a builder who challenged a July 2019 MahaRERA instruction for repayment of Rs 2.4 crore as well as interest to actor Karan Oberoi for delay in the possession of an apartment in a project called Imperial Heights in Goregaon (West).

Oberoi and his father, who jointly filed the complaint with MahaRERA, had reserved the apartment on the 43rd floor of Tower C. Possession was due in December 2017, Oberois lawyer Mustafa Kachwala argued.

The Appeal Bench of President Judge Indira Jain and Member SS Sandhu, in its order of August 20, the certified copy of which was issued on Friday, said: The appeal is dismissed for non-compliance with the provision of Article 43 (5) of the RERA. The conditional clause required the builder to deposit the amount.

The builder in his appeal had stated that he was ready and willing to cede possession of an apartment in Tower C and explore the possibility of ceding possession of another apartment in Tower D with a certificate of occupancy. He said that repayment of the money at the final stage of the project would have a negative impact on the project and jeopardize the greater interest of other beneficiaries of the apartment.

The appeal court had, on March 12, ordered the builder, Epitome Residency, to deposit the amount in accordance with the mandatory provisions of the 2017 Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

At the videoconference hearing on August 20, lawyer Kachwala appeared for Oberoi while none appeared for the builder, the court noted in its order.

The order read: As no one appeared on behalf of the appellant on 06.08.2021 nor submitted compliance with the order of 12.03.2021, the case was retained for dismissal today. She noted that despite the opportunities granted, the manufacturer did not honor his order.

Builders’ lawyer Vibhav Krishna when contacted on Friday said: We will explore all legal options available to the builder and also discuss with Oberoi to resolve the issue amicably as these are very difficult times. for builders and the real estate sector with Covid- 19 pandemic having created more complications.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), also, in its order of July 29, 2019, had said that if the builder obtains the OC, he can give possession of the apartment with the prescribed interest rate for the delay.

The builder also argued that the project had been delayed due to the delay in certain government authorizations and certain restrictions on the loading of transferable development rights and the misclassification of the coastal regulation area. In its order, MahaRERA stated that although it accepted the argument that the project was delayed for reasons beyond the control of the developers, given the strict provisions of Article 18 of the RERA Act, the builder can not get any benefit.

