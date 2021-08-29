Who plays Sam in Ted Lasso? Where do you know the actor from





AFC Richmond’s Sam Obisanya spends more screen time in Ted Lasso Season 2, but who plays the fictional footballer and what were his previous roles?

Warning: Contains spoilers for Ted lasso Season 2, Episode 6. Sam Obisanya has become a more central character in Ted lasso season 2, as well as a fan favorite, but who plays the Nigerian footballer? Sam had some highlights in Season 1, but he was more of a supporting character during the show’s early episodes. More recently, however, Sam has been at the center of some major intrigue, including the AFC Richmond protest against former sponsor Dubai Air at Ted lasso season 2 and its anonymous dating app flirt with club owner Rebecca Welton. Given the recent revelations, Sam could become even more important in the second half of Ted lasso season 2. The twist that it actually comes down to the man chatting with Rebecca about Bantr could have huge repercussions for future episodes, as both characters might be quite surprised to find out who the guy is. other. Additionally, Sam has firmly established himself as one of AFC Richmond’s star players, and he appears to be becoming one of the main faces of the club.

Related: Why Ted Lasso Had A Christmas Episode In August Overall, Sam is easily one of the friendliest characters of all. Ted lasso, which is an impressive achievement in itself. It’s largely thanks to actor Toheeb Jimoh’s phenomenal performance, which brings the character to life. Apart from Ted lasso, Jimoh is best known for playing Marcus in the Amazon Original Series Food and for playing the main character of Anthony Walker in the original film Peacock Antoine. Additionally, Jimoh is expected to play Tunde in The power, another Amazon original series currently in post-production. Considering that Jimoh entered the film / television scene relatively recently, it’s impressive how many top roles he’s already scored. Of course, get away from herTed lassoperformance as Sam, they are all clearly well deserved. The young star is immensely talented, and it’s exciting to see him get more opportunities, both thanks to his expanded role inTed lassoseason 2 and in its various other projects. It should be especially interesting to see howTed lassosThe twist of the Sam and Rebecca app ends up impacting Jimohs’ character. Taking further steps in her (currently anonymous) relationship with Rebecca could end up being great for both of them, or it could spark scandal and locker room complications. Sams is a caring person with a warm and supportive outlook on life, which might be just what Rebecca needs. But it remains to be seen whether an ongoing relationship between the two will manifest inTed lassoseason 2. Next: Ted Lasso Season 2: Why Teds’ Panic Attacks Are Returning What if…? Why Scarlett Johansson Was Replaced As Black Widow

