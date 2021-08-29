Actor Matthew Mindler, our dumb brother, found dead at 19 after missing from college campus





Matthew Mindler Jamie McCarthy / Getty Matthieu Mindler in 2011 Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who was missing in Pennsylvania earlier this week, was found dead. He was 19 years old. Mindler was last seen leaving his dorm at Millersville University around 8:11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a precedent. Press release from school. In a declaration shared on social media on Saturday, Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah broke the news of Mindler’s death. RELATED: Our silly brother Actor Matthew Mindler missing after being last seen leaving the dorm Addressing the note to the campus community, Wubah wrote, “It is with a grieving heart that I inform you of the passing of Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, Pa., A freshman at Millersville University. comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time. “ Noting that “a search was underway for Matthew since Thursday,” Wubah said school police and local law enforcement searched for him before he was found dead in Manor Township. , near the university campus. “Matthew was taken to Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation,” the Wubah statement continued. “This is a time of mourning for the family, our campus and the community,” he added. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other and our students during this difficult time.” Matthew Mindler Twitter No cause of death of the young college student was immediately disclosed. University officials said Mindler had attended his classes until Tuesday. He was then reported missing on Wednesday evening after “he did not return to his room or answer phone calls from his family.” RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2021 University police then filed an adult disappearance report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday afternoon and informed local police departments of Mindler’s disappearance at the time. Mindler actor credits included As the world turns, Last week tonight with John Oliver, Chad: an American boy, and the comedy-drama of 2011 Our silly brother, where he played the son of Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan.

