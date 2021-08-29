10 youngest Emmy winners for Best Comedic Supporting Actor





After The Andy Griffith Show debuted as a backdoor pilot on The Danny Thomas Show, Griffiths Sheriff Andy Taylor and his son, Opie (Ron howard), were the only two characters who made the switch to the show itself. Francoise Bavier became Taylors Aunt Bee after initially playing a townsman, and Don knotts signed as awkward MP Barney Fife. With only five previous television roles under his belt, Knotts quickly became a fan favorite, and his Fife firmly established itself as Taylors’ main comedy film. At the end of its first season, The Andy Griffith Show placed fourth in the Nielsen rankings and would be no lower than seventh throughout its eight-year history. At 36, Knotts won the Emmy for Best Comedic Supporting Actor for his work in that first year and became the third youngest man to win the award. 60 years later, he is overtaken by seven young actors, two of whom are under 30 years old. Since 1954, a total of 43 actors have won Emmys for their supporting roles in continuous comedy programs, starting with Art Carney (The Jackie Gleason Show). Including Carney and Knotts, 18 of the winners have multiple wins. Scroll through our photo gallery to see who ranks ahead of Knotts on the list of the 10 youngest Emmy winners for Best Supporting Comedy Actor. This list also takes into account the now retired Variety Performance Award winners, as the regular cast members of the Continuing Variety Series are now competing here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldderby.com/gallery/youngest-emmy-winners-comedy-series-supporting-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos