Broadway stars visit and educate Topeka actors at TPAC





TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center has hosted Broadway stars to help newcomers find their characters. Topeka owner Jeff Kready and his wife Nikki Renee Daniels offered advice during special acting classes Friday and Saturday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. It’s always great to come home. There’s nowhere I’d rather be than here at TPAC, where I debuted as a kid. In this room when I was in grade 3, I was able to rehearse A Christmas Carol with Gordan Jump, Kready said. Both are Broadway veterans after years of rehearsing at venues like TPAC. We both got our start in community theater and shows like this so it’s kinda nice to come back as someone who was able to do it professionally and shed some light on that to people. who work on the show, Daniels said. The master classes are part of programs dedicated to entertainment and education. Several Topeka actors have been given instructions on where to stand, how to stand, how to bring the character to a new level among many other techniques to shine on stage. Daniels wants to see the actors show off despite the stress of rehearsals and be on stage, personalize the role and do it with passion. Encouraging everyone to stand out more in roles, especially a show like this where the director encourages you and wants to get to know people and wants to know who they are, she said. I was trying to get them to adapt to these characters because that would only make their performances more real. TPAC artists will take the stage for A Chorus Line from September 24-26. Kready said it was a show on a show – which they know a lot about. It’s also a show about following your dreams, giving up anything and everything to make that dream come true and so hopefully they can learn from the process and come to life in those roles, I hope we can help them find their truth in this art, he said. Daniels is preparing for his role in the Company musical on Broadway with rehearsals starting in October. Kready will also start rehearsing in October, but for Annie Live which will be on TV in December. Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

