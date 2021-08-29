University of Millersville: missing student and child actor found dead





Matthew Mindler’s body was found on Saturday morning during a search in Manor Township, near the university campus.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. A Millersville University student missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to an article posted on the school’s Facebook page. Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, Pa., Was reported missing to university police on Wednesday evening as he did not return to his room and answer calls from his family. His body was found on Saturday morning during a search in Manor Township near the university campus. Dear University Community, It is with a sorrowful heart that I announce the passing of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler … posted by Millersville University to Saturday 28 August 2021 Mindler was a former child actor best known for his role in the movie “Our Idiot Brother” in 2011, according to Fox News. He also appeared in “As the World Turns” and “Frequency” in 2013. He hasn’t performed since 2016. The college freshman was last seen walking from his residence, West Villages, to the Centennial Drive parking lot around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. He was last seen wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on his arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers. His body was taken to Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation. More information to follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/millersville-university-missing-student-found-dead/521-e5cf8f72-3ca1-4e7a-92d4-507fc00ed398 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos