Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short star in The Comedic Mystery





Chuck Barney TV and streaming photos from August 29 to September 7. 4 DO NOT MISS : “Only Murders in the Building” – Broad comedy meets juicy mystery and an intriguing all-star trio in this charming 10-episode series. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play the residents of an upscale Manhattan apartment complex who share an obsession with real crime and suddenly find themselves enveloped in one. When the death of a neighbor is declared suicide by the police, they suspect a foul play and decide to investigate, while producing a podcast on their findings. The eclectic cast also includes Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Sting. (Tuesday, Hulu). Other bets: SUNDAY: As the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks approaches, be on the lookout for many commemorative programs. Tonight Brings 11/11: One Day in America, ”a moving four-night documentary series that chronicles the events of that tragic day through personal accounts of first responders and survivors. (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel). SUNDAY: “Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score” is a special featuring reimagined and never-before-heard musical arrangements of songs from Stephen Schwartz’s beloved stage hit. They will be performed by celebrities from the world of cinema, pop music and television. (9 p.m., PBS). MONDAY: Finally, it’s time for the national finals on “American Ninja Warrior”. The competition returns to Las Vegas, where ninjas take on up to eight oversized obstacles on a ridiculously difficult course. (8 p.m., NBC). TUESDAY: Organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back with a new show – “Sparking Joy”. Over the course of three episodes, she brings her tidying up tactics to people struggling to balance their work and personal lives. (Netflix). WEDNESDAY: On “Riverdale,” Cheryl calls on Archie and others after learning there is palladium under her maples. Additionally, Betty and Alice confront a truck driver who may have been involved in Pollys’ disappearance. (8 p.m., The CW). THURSDAY: Toes will tap and heads will jump as the CMA Summer Jam comes before us. Some of country music’s biggest stars perform in this three-hour special, including Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more. (8 p.m., ABC). THURSDAY: Brace yourself for more supernatural shenanigans as “What We Do In The Shadows” returns for another crazy season. At first, our sharp-toothed roommates panic over what to do with Guillermo after finding out that – yuck! – he’s a vampire slayer. (10 p.m., FX). THURSDAY: “AP Bio” is back in session. At the start of Season 4, a tornado puts the school on lockdown and Helen thinks it’s coming especially for her. Meanwhile, the kids pass the time by writing fan fiction, “shipping” various combinations of faculty members. (Peacock). FRIDAY: “Bitchin ‘: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” is a raw and intimate look at the colorful life of the late funk artist who gave us hits such as Superfreak, Give It To Me Baby and Mary Jane. Included: Rare footage from Raucous James’ live shows, home videos, and interviews with collaborators and friends. (9 p.m., show time). SATURDAY: College football season kicks off in earnest this weekend and we already have a big marquee showdown lined up as No.3-ranked Clemson takes on No.5 Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit call for action. (4:30 p.m. PT; 7:30 p.m., ABC). Contact Chuck Barney at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter.com/chuckbarney and Facebook.com/bayareanewsgroup.chuckbarney.

