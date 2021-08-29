How horror films like “Halloween” inspired Stephen Graham Jones’ “My Heart is a Chainsaw” – Press Enterprise

In Stephen Graham Jones’ new novel, “My Heart is a Chainsaw,” Jade Daniels, an outcast teenager, finds solace in her obsession with slasher horror movies.

That’s why she can see trouble brewing with the influx of wealthy people on the island across Indian Lake in her hometown of Idaho. As the new residents begin to take over and people begin to die, Jade uses her expertise from the slasher movie to determine the killer’s next move (s). Oh, and like pretty much every kid in a horror movie, she warns the adults but they refuse to listen even as blood begins to pool on the shores of Indian Lake.

But the question remains: Has Jade watched so many cut-price slasher movies that it distorted her sense of reality? The local police and his teacher seem to think so; Throughout the semester, she wrote essays that blend local folklore and ongoing gentrification, growing racism and sexism in her world with slasher movie logic.

Jones, the award-winning Blackfeet Native American fiction author and horror enthusiast, said it’s important to share Jade’s essays and dissertations not only to help advance the plot but also to educate readers about iconic slasher movie tropes like “Halloween”, “Friday the 13th”, “The Burning”, “A Bay of Blood” and “Scream”.

“I have to teach [readers] about the slashers while also putting them in a slasher, that’s why I needed Jade to do it for me, ”Jones said in a recent phone interview from her Colorado home. “I also felt like the best way to get to know a character is to listen to them talk, and so these ‘Slasher 101’ papers is where Jade can talk and she didn’t respond to any questions. people’s expectations or refusal to listen In writing these articles, she feels that she is free to go as far as she wants.

If he had tried asking Jade to explain all of this in dialogue, “That would have been a mouthful.”

Jones put his vast knowledge of horror subgenres to work by writing “My Heart Is a Chainsaw,” which hits stores Aug.31 from Saga Press. He knew he wanted Jade to exist in the same universe where slasher movies exist and to be an expert in it.

“That changed in the slashers when ‘Scream’ arrived in a world where there was a ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Halloween’,” he explained. “For me it just makes it more real and I wanted to put it in this world and it was nothing but a thrill. I felt like all of this homework that I had been doing my whole life. were suddenly worth it.

Although his favorite slasher protagonist is Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th”, Jones has said that his favorite horror franchise is “Final Destination” and that the best slasher of all time, in his opinion, is Wes’s movie. Craven from 1996 “Scream”.

“It’s so effective,” he said. “I wouldn’t call it a parody, but it’s parody. A good parody burns the fat or excess of the genre so that it can be stronger and ‘Scream’ was a slasher while also not being a slasher and I respected that so much.

There are references to these movies throughout the book as Jade grapples with the idea that a slasher movie is playing out in her hometown. She also struggles with the fact that, if it was a movie, she would never be the last surviving woman or a “last girl,” as the genre refers to these characters in any movie. of horror because it does not fit the stereotype. A punk rocker from a violent and broken home is not a traditional beauty, virgin or white like the movies typically feature these women; Jade is the daughter of a Native American and an absent white mother. She is not seen as characters like Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in “Halloween”, Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) in “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” or Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in “Scream”.

“The last girl became so pure and brilliant that she became an ideal that people can no longer legitimately see themselves to be,” Jones said, noting that the genre needs to reverse the script a bit on how these characters are. represented. “She is like a God above us all. What I really think the final girls give us is a role model on how to stand up against bullies, but part of that is embracing the fact that we could be that final girl. If this mold becomes something that we can no longer fit into, then how can we fight bullies? I don’t want to put the latest girl down a notch, but I wanted to blur the lines a bit so that more people could see themselves as a last girl.

Jones said he suspects he knows why there has been a surge in interest in the slasher genre lately.

“Over the past four or five years, every time we put the news out, we’ve seen different people in power do some crazy, terrible things and then walk away like, ‘What are you going to do about it? “”, did he declare. “It arouses a need for a fantasy of justice, which is what slashers are. They offer a world where evil is punished and so if we can engage in a slasher for two hours or 300 pages and feel that there is a place where bad people get their bounty we can go back to our real world. and maybe hold our eyes open a little more.

This is also the reason why he loves comics so much. He discovered Spider-Man at the age of 12 and wrote a few graphic novels. Last year it was part of Marvel’s “Indigenous Voices” books.

“I feel like I identify so deeply with Peter Parker’s plight that it was real to me and it got me through it a lot,” he said of his connection to the franchise. Marvel.

Also last year Jones won two Bram Stoker Awards in the novel and long fiction categories with “The Only Good Indians” and “Night of the Mannequins” respectively.

“It’s crazy and super amazing,” he said of the honors. “What’s really cool about ‘Indians’ winning the Stoker and ‘Night of Mannequins’ winning the novel is that I’m the first person to win both the novel and the novel. But also the person who won the novel award the year before is Owl Goingback and he’s also a native. So it’s really cool that two Natives have won over successive years and I’m pretty sure that has never happened in almost any prize, but certainly not the Stokers.

While the pandemic has stifled creativity for some, Jones said he’s been busier than ever because the shutdown, thankfully, hasn’t removed his deadlines.

“What it did was take away my apologies,” he said. “In the past 15 months, I easily wrote as much as I did the previous 15 months, but during the pandemic I started working in a TV writing room and got hired. to adapt scripts for people and I did more comedy scripts. I was worried that the pandemic would change the way I write fiction, but it doesn’t. “