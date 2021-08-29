Entertainment
Ed Asner recalls his contributions beyond acting – Reactions – Deadline
As fans around the world mourned the loss of actor Ed Asner today at the age of 91, many in the Hollywood community praised a different side of the man.
Asner was remembered for his liberal crusade and kindness to those whose credentials fell far below his own, all captured in online posts by the famous and the less famous. They consistently remembered a man who was unafraid to take on tough jobs and speak the truth in power. Moreover, he got results from his actions.
This is not to neglect his professional achievements. He was also the most Emmy-winning male actor, an iconic figure who was an active presence in the entertainment world until his 90s.
Some of the early takes:
RIP Ed Asner. A great star and a great union leader. pic.twitter.com/bfTVUNRZ0C
– David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy Awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has died. He was a giant on screen and a philanthropist too. A man of heart and sincere talent. We will miss him.
-George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021
I’m heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who honored #CentralParkTV like the voice of brother Bitsys Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. I love you sir! We will miss it here, but smiling as you are, you are well ridden. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021
will never forget at my old station .. long ago when I called Mr. Asner and asked him if he would accept specials for our news. we didn’t have a budget or anything to deliver a working legend. he told us he did it because he believed in the importance of local news @TheOnlyEdAsner
– Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) August 29, 2021
He had semen. I like semen. RIP, Ed Asner.
– Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 29, 2021
This is very sad news. Ed Asner was a radical all the way. I will never forget when he once spoke at a union conference in Los Angeles about plant closures and brought in 3 Farabundo Mart National Liberation members from El Salvador to speak instead. TEAR. https://t.co/WOovgPvkPM
– Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) August 29, 2021
Oh Ed Asner rest in peace and friend of power. what a truly good and honorable human you were. gratitude for all you did for the Screen Actors Guild, when it was a true Union, bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin
– rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021
RIP Ed Asner
He had the privilege of being an intern on a show many years ago where he was a guest. Funny, warm and gracious. One of the biggest in television.
One of his most famous moments on screen … pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC
– Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner was a tough guy, a cranky, asshole, and one of the main reasons actors have health benefits.
I miss you already, Ed. Rest in power https://t.co/BIuwRhXW9j
– Andy Cobb (@AndyCobb) August 29, 2021
I am sad to hear that Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. Some of his wonderful voice roles include Carl Fredrickson (Up), Cosgrove (Freakazoid), Granny Goodness (Superman), Santa Claus, and J. Jonah Jameson (Spider-Man). Expect a spotlight on Ed Asner tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Dk6ESQXkai
– The projector of the vocal artist (@ vas_90s) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner has died aged 91
Rest in PEACE, Ed. And thank you pic.twitter.com/kTUojhSPP6
– Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021
with Ed Asner after the Death Penalty Focus Awards in Bev Hills. It healed all the pain of the first 10 minutes of ‘Up’ pic.twitter.com/6L37qG3xhn
– John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 29, 2016
