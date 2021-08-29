Lou Grant TV star, ‘Elf’, ‘Up’, 91, won seven Emmy Awards

As Mary smiles back at him and begins an ah-shucks response, Lou, turning somber, the cup: “I to hate notch! “

It was shocking misdirection and a rebuke to the predictable TV tropes of this era, as was the case with much of Moore’s groundbreaking sitcom. Mostly, it was hilarious.

Speaking fondly of Moore after her death in 2017, Asner parted ways with her alter ego on television. “She had semen,” he told USA TODAY. Did he hate it? “No. Not when she has it.”

When “Mary” was premiered in 1970, Asner had no idea how he would be revered 50 years later. However, he soon realized that it was something special. “As we started to work on it, shape it and round it off, it became quite telling to us that we were doing the Lord’s work,” he said.

Over the series’ seven seasons, Lou d’Asner revealed different nuances: impatience, anger, and even physical abuse with Ted, and gentleness and friendship with Mary, though he had a notable sexist streak even for the time. .

A married dad at the start of the series, Lou went through a separation and eventual divorce, with Asner masterfully portraying the pathos and humor of a man stricken mid-life. His fear and loathing at times his mistress Sue Ann Nivens (Betty White, now the show’s last surviving main actor at 99) was a comedic delight and a couple of solid gold talent, while his friendship with Mary, despite an awkward and quickly rejected date showed real character development. Lou had a lot of flaws, but there was always a chance to learn and redeem himself.

As Asner mourned Moore’s death, he thanked her, professionally and personally. She “never missed an (opportunity) to move us forward. She took good care of us,” he said. “I loved her. The world loved her and it should have. She was an inspiration to women and she was a good example as a human being.”

Moore indeed took care of Asner as MTM Enterprises, the production company she founded with then-husband Grant Tinker transplanted Lou from Minneapolis TV news director into a CBS sitcom d ‘half an hour to the editor of the Los Angeles newspaper in an hour-long drama.

Asner pulled off the impressive feat of avoiding typecast with his signature role, dampening Lou’s alcohol consumption and temper, and no longer physically throwing Ted out of the studio! while increasing his sobriety, literally and figuratively, and his dedication to leather shoe journalism in the post-Watergate era. Lou’s new version won him two Emmy Awards.

Earlier, before “Mary” wrapped up her seven-season series, Asner showed his dramatic chops as angry immigrant father Axel Jordache in 1976’s “Rich Man, Poor Man”, the first hit miniseries, then as slave ship captain Thomas Davies in “Roots” from 1977. “, an extremely popular ABC miniseries and cultural landmark that broke new ground in the conversation on television (and in the country) about the breed. .