Actor Ed Asner dies at 91





He’s cornered the gruff guy with heart of gold in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” and the Disney / Pixar animated feature “Up”.

Ed Asner, who cornered the gruff guy with heart of gold in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” and the Disney / Pixar animated feature “Up,” has died at the age of 91 years old. He passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, a representative confirmed to IndieWire. “He was a brilliant actor. An incredible activist, a true friend and a great man, ”said Asner director Perry Zimel. Asner has had a long and prolific career in film and television, boasting of being the most honored male artist in Primetime Emmys history. He has been nominated 17 times during his career, winning seven trophies in total. He has also been nominated 11 times for the Golden Globes, winning five. Edward Asner was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 15, 1929. He attended the University of Chicago after high school and worked on the assembly line at General Motors for a time before serving in the US Army Signal Body. During his time with the military in Europe, Asner would perform in plays. After his military service, he helped found the Playwrights Theater Company in Chicago (they would eventually become the Compass Players in the mid-1950s). Related Related He started touching comedy groups like Second City before getting his first Broadway role alongside Jack Lemmon in “Face of a Hero” in 1960. He made his television debut around the same time, in an episode of the anthology series “Studio One”. He made memorable appearances in the early ’60s on shows like “The Outer Limits” and “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”, and in 1962 he made his film debut in an uncredited role in the feature film. Elvis Presley’s footage “Kid Galahad.” Asner appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the decade, and with the arrival of the 1970s came the role that would make him a household name. In 1970 he made his debut as Lou Grant, news director of the fictional television station WJM-TV, in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. Grant was a cranky, gruff boss whose exterior belied a kind and welcoming nature. Asner will appear in the series until 1977 before obtaining his own spin-off, “Lou Grant”, from 1977 to 1982. Asner will hold the distinction for having played the same character in both a comedy and a drama series, and has been nominated for an Emmy almost every season of the series. Courtesy of Everett Collection He also received an Emmy around the same time for playing the Morally Conflict Captain in the 1977 adaptation of the TV show “Roots”, which he would follow with another award-winning performance in “Rich Man, Poor Man” . Asner, whose gruff tone was immediately identifiable, was also well known as a vocal performer. He has voiced roles in the cartoon “Spider-Man”, “Captain Planet”, “Gargoyles” and various “Star Wars” shows. Children today know him for his Lou Grant-like role in “Up”. In recent years, the actor had not slowed down his pace of work; in 2018, he starred in the Christina Applegate-directed black comedy “Dead to Me” on Netflix. Asner voiced Carl in Pixar’s five-part spinoff short film series “Dug Days,” which airs September 1 on Disney +. Offscreen, Asner also served two terms as chairman of the Screen Actors Guild during the 1980s and voiced the number of political causes he supported; he described himself in 2017 as an “old left-hander”. Asner argued that the cancellation of “Lou Grant” was due to his personal policy more than anything else. Asner was a board member of the Survivor Mitzvah Project, providing emergency aid to elderly and impoverished Holocaust survivors in Europe, as well as a member of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and Humane Borders. He was also a strong supporter of Autism Speaks. He is survived by his four children and grandchildren. Additional reporting by Ryan Lattanzio. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2021/08/actor-ed-asner-dies-1202230934/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos