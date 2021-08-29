“Suicide Squad” actor Michael Rooker visits Boston Fan Expo

In what could be interpreted as a psychotic circle of life, Savant, without blinking, kills a cartoon bird with a rubber bullet in the opening minutes of The Suicide Squad and, at the end of its story arc, the same type of cartoon the bird feasts on the splattered brains of Scientists oozing from its exploded skull.

I like this. It’s one of my favorite things about the play, Rooker said excitedly. I receive the bird. Then the bird gets its brain at the end. Then the blood comes out of Warner Brothers in the water. It’s so (expletive) awesome!

(Expletive) awesome indeed.

The Suicide Squad marks Rooker’s sixth time working with movie maverick James Gunn. The two have also worked together on two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the B Slither and The Belko Experiment movie horror movies and the Super Superhero Parody.

Gunn is doing what they should all be doing, writing material you want to see. A lot of people, they write the stuff and they expect it to be changed. They just write it down like, OK, were going to adjust it as we go. We’re doing some of that on James Gunns projects, but most of it, 98%, are there, Rooker explained. As far as his staging is concerned, you have to surprise him in a good way if you want him to change his ideas insofar as it will be structured.

When asked what it was like to be James Gunns’ go-to guy, Rooker shrugged saying he didn’t mean it, adding that Gunn had someone in mind while he was writing. a role and sometimes someone turns out to be him.

At some point in writing and development, Gunn thinks of me for a role and it kind of sticks, that’s how it goes. If he writes something and it doesn’t stick, he’s not going to just put me in there just to have me there, Rooker said. I don’t think there is anyone who can better play the roles they’ve chosen for me. I like to make (the roles) something very special, something that no one else can do. I do things that no one else does. I can do the same as 100 people, but what I do will be a pretty special version of Michael Rooker.

Two of Rookers’ most popular roles, Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy and Merle in The Walking Dead, are similar in that they are both villains who find redemption in the bitter end.

The redemption aspect isn’t important to me but I tend to like it, Rooker said. It makes the role more complicated which ends up being a fun aspect of many of my roles.

As for what his favorite weapon, the whistle-controlled Yondus Yaka Arrow or Merle Dixons, an 18-inch-long knife is, Rooker hands down (or should we say hands down) it’s the arrow because ‘it is more deadly. However, Rooker boasted that he got really good at using the knife hand.

Dude, my hand-eye coordination with the tip of that blade, I was able to hit any point on the wall. And I got really, really good at it, Rooker said. In addition, my hand was completely cut off. I don’t know if most people know this, but I am part lizard and it has grown back.

Spoiler alert: Rooker jokes about the hand. Although he is a chameleon on screen, the actor is not half a lizard.

Other roles

Long before The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Suicide Squad, Rooker played Oscar-winning antagonist Gene Hackman in 1988’s Mississippi Burning and Al Pacino in 1989’s Sea of ​​Love.

We (Pacino and I) had one of the best fight scenes put together by the stuntmen and ourselves. It was unbelievable. I remember it was a very technical, very emotional, just fantastic scene, just like the one with Gene Hackman, Rooker recalls. Both scenes are quite dangerous, so the inherent danger in these scenes makes these scenes two of my favorite scenes. When it comes to physical combat, I was happy and very lucky to be involved with these guys. They are both very, very good actors.