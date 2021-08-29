Friday the 13th, veteran actor returns in Jason Voorhees fan film





On Friday the 13th, actress Adrienne King returns as Alice Hardy in a new Jason Voorhees fan film that sees her fight against the Voorhees family.

VeteranFriday 13Actress Adrienne King has returned to the role of Alice Hardy in a new fan film titledJason standing up.King first played the role of Alice in the originalFriday 13where she was only a survivor of Pamela Voorhees’ murderous rampage at Camp Crystal Lake after beheading the antagonist in the dying moments. The movie ended with Alice having a nightmare in which Jason attacked her in the lake. She briefly returned inFriday the 13th Part 2,who also notably saw the first arrival of Jason Voorhees in the form he knows today (albeit without his famous hockey mask), but was likely killed by Jason early on.

TheFriday 13The series proved incredibly popular throughout the 1980s and spawned nine sequels, as well as a crossover with horror icon Freddie Krueger inFreddie vs. Jason,and a restart in 2009Friday 13.Since the reboot however, the franchise has died in the water as New Line Studios and Paramount, which co-produced the franchise, were unwilling to cancel their share of the ownership. That was eventually resolved, but the franchise has more recently been the subject of many legal battles without confirmation of a new upcoming installment. Related: Friday the 13th: The Original Plan For Young Jason (& Why It Changed) Now a new hour-long fan film (via theJason RisingYoutubechannel) reimagines Alice as having survived the events ofPart 2and has her lead the fight directly to the Voorhees family. The film sees a group of US marshals and police officers tracking down a trio of escaped convicts, only to discover that they have fallen on the grounds of Camp Crystal Lake. Finding themselves the prey of Jason and an undead Pamela Voorhees, they soon discover that their only hope is Alice, who has a vendetta to settle with the Voorhees family. Check out the full movie below: Click here to watch the film on Youtube While the realFriday 13the series may be on ice, it’s good to see the franchise’s legacy carry on in the form of fan films such as Jason standing up, filmmakers often recruiting former franchise stars such as King. Jason standing uphimself is co-written by the filmmakerVincente DiSanti who also directedNever hike alone, on a Friday the 13thfan-film that saw Thom Matthews return as Tommy Jarvis fromFriday the 13th: The last chapter, a new beginning, and Jason lives.Likewise, the nextBlood Rosewill seeLar Park-Lincoln returns as his character, Tina Shepard, from New blood. Jason standing uplooks particularly interesting as he appears to play King’s Alice in a role not entirely different from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode from the most recent.Halloweenrestart. These films see Laurie battling her nemesis Michael Myers and strive to update the long-standing trope in slasher films of weak and passive women. If a newFriday 13As the episode comes to fruition, it would be more than refreshing to see him delve into that notion, with an inherited character like Alice returning in a much wiser and more experienced role. While horror movies have gone from summer camp slashers likeFriday 13,Night camp,and their ilk, it may be time to return.Friday 13was one of the main influences on Leigh Janiak’s second opusFear streetanthology, and that turned out to be one of the strongest entries, in part because of how refreshing it was to see such a classic setting return. With fan films likeJason standing uppursuing the legacy, there is more than enough hunger for a new oneFriday 13and it would certainly add something different to the genre as a whole that has been lacking for some time. More: Friday the 13th: Why Writer Victor Miller Hates Sequels Source:Jason standing up Shazam 2 director politely points out DCEU movie is still filming

