Soul Man: Rolle makes his mark by singing, by acting | New

VALDOSTA Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, put your hands together for Valdostas, JJ Rolle, host Wes James called for the Suwannee Riverkeeper songwriting competition.

Longtime artist John Jeffery JJ Rolle and one of three judges in last week’s contest strummed up an upbeat tempo to the Doobie Brothers’ Blackwater tune.

Although the guitar was Rolles’ instrument of choice, he does not consider himself a guitarist.

I play enough to write songs and accompany myself singing, he says. I consider myself a singer. I guess my voice would be my instrument.

The Valdosta resident has been in music for decades, having had a grandmother who was her church organist and an uncle who traveled across the country with a band in the 1950s.

Come to think of it, all of my grandma’s boys played music or sang, Rolle said. There was always music around me when I was growing up.

A lover of all musical styles, he grew up singing classical music in his school choir. He also sang in his church choir.

According to a biography of Rolle, he led two groups, spent five years performing at the Guinness International Jazz Festival, and had his own group, J.Js Soul Funkshun.

The band had a soul, funk, and disco sound, according to the bio.

Although music is in his blood, he discovered another artistic way to be entertained.

At the age of 8, Rolle performed in his school play. It was his introduction to acting.

Once I did that I said I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life and have been doing it ever since, he said.

Living for 14 years in Europe, Rolle has appeared in several musicals such as The King and I, Othello and Gypsy.

In August 2017, he was the character of Sidney Bruhl in the Theater Guild Valdostas production, Deathtrap.

A veteran actor who played at Valdosta State and predecessor of the Theater Guild three decades ago, he has said he has performed in theater productions in the United States and Europe. Rolle is making his Guild debut with Deathtrap, according to a 2017 report from the Valdosta Daily Times.

In January 2020, Rolle was the creator of the Amateur Acoustic Singer / Songwriter Challenge held at the Bleu Pub, according to a report from the 2020 Times.

According to the report, the challenge was created for musicians who did not perform regularly for remuneration in public places.

In my travels as a musician, the first thing I look for when I’m in a new city is open mics as a way to show what I can do, to network with musicians from the local scene and maybe to get a concert at the venues that host them, Rolle said in the report.

For the past three years, Rolle has listened to and judged musicians in the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

The event benefits the WWALS Watershed Coalition annually.

Supporting awareness events is the norm for Rolle.

While in Europe he was a member of the Dublin Pride Committee, he said.

In 1986, he partnered with Students Against Violating the Environment to organize the first Earth Day celebration in Valdostas, he said.

He added that he had organized a rally / march in Valdosta to protest against the death penalty.

I’ve done my share of outreach things, Rolle said. I do things that I think are important.

The actor / singer / songwriter seeks to deepen his acting.

He said his clips can be found on YouTube.