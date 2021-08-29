TV actor Nupur Alankar unable to contact his brother-in-law stuck in Afghanistan, reveals his latest conversation with him

TV actress Nupur Alankar and her family are unable to contact her brother-in-law, who was in Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country in a military raid. While several Kabul evacuation flights returned hundreds of people, he was not one of them.

Nupur has moved in with his sister Jigyasa in these times of distress and the two are trying to keep calm. However, she said they barely slept two hours a night as they had not been able to reach him for over a week.

Speaking to a major daily, Nupur said: My sister and I have lost contact with him. It has been 9/10 days now since we last spoke to him.

Nupur added that the last time they heard from Jigyasas’ husband, the line was disconnected because he mentioned he was unable to charge his phone much. She and her sister do not know his location. He had said he would send us a number of the person he was with at the time, but we also did not receive any such text from him, she said.

Also read: Nupur Alankar TV actor in financial trouble, his friend Renuka Shahane calls for help

On August 15, the Afghan government collapsed when the Taliban took control of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Last year, Nupur, who appeared on shows such as Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? … Ek Baar Phir, made headlines as she faced financial troubles and had to sell her jewelry. Her close friend Renuka Shahane urged everyone to help her as her mother had to be hospitalized and her money was stuck in the scammed Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank.

At the time, Nupur thanked Renuka, Akshay Kumar, Darshan Zariwala, Manoj Joshi and others for helping her.