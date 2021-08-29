Reggae visionary Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry dies at 85ExBulletin







toggle legend Paul Kane / Getty Images

Paul Kane / Getty Images In an industry filled with revolutionary visionaries and spectacularly accomplished eccentrics, Lee “Scratch” Perry has stood out. The legendary reggae and dub producer has passed away at the age of 85. No cause of death was given; Jamaican media reported that Perry died in a hospital in Lucea, in the northwest of the country. His death today has been confirmed in a series of tweets by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was born Rainford Hugh Perry in 1936, at the height of social unrest against the British colonial government. Although he dropped out of school in his youth, Perry would become a global repository of knowledge about music. (His memorable nickname comes from a 1965 song, “Chicken Scratch”.) At Perry’s legendary Black Ark Studio in Kingston, located behind his family’s home, Perry has worked with Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Heptones, Junior Murvin and many more, creating some of their best-known songs. But Perry fell out with almost as many people as he promoted and made famous. “It was clear from the start that he was better off than his own boss,” Christopher Johnson said in a 2006 NPR profile that looked back on the producer’s career and is worth listening to in its entirety. “He started a record label and formed a band called The Upsetters. He wrote songs that denigrated his former mentors, and those songs became hits in Jamaica.” Youtube

Perry too, Johnson notes, secretly sold the Wailers tapes to another label and kept the money. Also legendary for its otherworldly fashion and esoteric spiritual practices As for his sometimes questionable ethics, Perry has translated his sound innovations into rock and rap in his work with Clash, Paul McCartney and the Beastie Boys. More than anything, however, Perry has helped synthesize some of the most basic musical elements that many of us listen to today, said Chicago-area DJ Rikshaw. “He was experimenting with things that still inspire people to this day,” he commented in that 2006 NPR article. “He was doing remixes before the term even really existed with those 12 dub tracks. inches, disco mixes that would put together different songs, different rhythms and effects. “ Youtube

Perry flamboyance manifested in various ways in its long, fulfilled and idiosyncratic life. He was believed to have burned down the Black Ark studio in 1983 after a blackout, having covered almost every available surface with scrawled black marker. “I needed to be forgiven of my sin,” said Perry Rolling stone. “I created my sin, and I burned my sin, and I was born again.” He temporarily moved to Switzerland after the fire, in part, he said in an interview with the Guardian, because he was part elf and needed cold weather. “I’m tired of the trope that the genie rides a shotgun madly, but not many people were as weird or cast a shadow as long as Lee Perry,” producer Steve Albini tweeted. “His records were shocking and became talismans for anyone who has ever tried to manifest the sound in their head. Requiescat.”

