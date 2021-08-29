Columbus WonderBus paints new picture of music festivals during pandemic (photos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hide, it’s about to drop. The phrase appeared on the TV screen alongside the main stage at WonderStrucks ahead of Keshas’ headlining performance on Saturday.

Only a small fraction of the audience followed the recommendation, wearing face covers during iconic pop songs like Tik Tok, We R Who We R, and Rainbow. By the end of the night, more of the crowd had glitter on their faces than masks.

The WonderBus music festival returned to Columbus on Saturday for the first time since the inaugural event of 2019 – with big changes in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day event kicked off its first half with performances by Kesha, AJR, Grandson and more at Lawn at CAS (2540 Olentangy River Road) with scorching heat pushing audiences into the darkest spots of the festival all through daytime.

The vast majority of festival-goers wore orange bracelets, meaning they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provided a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours of the festival. Anyone who was not fully vaccinated or who did not provide a negative test was required to wear a face mask on festival property.

However, masks were still encouraged for all participants when social distancing was not possible – mainly in front of the stages and in line for food and drink. But few participants wore them at all.

WonderBus – a sibling festival of Northeast Ohio’s WonderStruck Music Festival – offers a unique illustration of the difference a few weeks can make during these ever-changing times.

The two outdoor festivals, both hosted by Elevation Group, mirror each other, and not just because they share the word Wonder in their names. WonderStruck (formerly known as LaureLive) and WonderBus both host three stages, similar restaurant and vendor options, onsite parking, check-in processes, and deeds. This year the two groups share some of the same artists including AJR, Londin Thompson, Hembree, .wavrunner and Jack Harris.

But coronavirus protocols were not part of the plan when the WonderBus festival lineup was announced in April. They were put in place recently as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has spread around the world.

Coronavirus infections have increased dramatically over the past month in Ohio. The state Department of Health reported 5,237 infections in the week leading up to WonderStruck (July 17-23). This rose to 22,969 infections in the week leading up to WonderBus (August 21-27).

The whole atmosphere of WonderStrucks leaned on the idea of ​​the release. He finally hit the play button for live music, which had, for the most part, been on hiatus for a year and a half.

Now the vibe around live music has reverted to caution – and it doesn’t stop with WonderBus. Other major events have similar precautions in place. Live Nation has announced a new vaccine or negative test requirement for emissions, and AEG will require vaccines for emissions this fall. Even the independent Clevelands sites have announced that they will require vaccines or negative tests for ticket holders.

All of these policy changes were announced between WonderStruck (July 24-25) and WonderBus (August 28-29).

So WonderBus also felt different. But that didn’t mean it was less fun. The most notable shows included the high-energy, politically charged rocker of Grandsons, the comedic show filled with AJR skits, and Kesha’s explosive and over-the-top performance at the end of the night.

Earlier today, Dreamers gathered a large crowd for their indie-rock fun. Later, Ritt Momney performed a relaxed and vibrant show as many attendees lazed out on the festival grounds in shady spots.

Despite the lingering heat of the festivals, which increased in the 90s during the day, thousands of music fans showed up for fun. Check out photos from day one of WonderBus 2021 in the gallery at the top of this article.

Get a good start on the weekend and Register now for cleveland.coms weekly At the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.