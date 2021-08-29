“Elf” actor “Mary Tyler Moore” mourned by Hollywood

Michael mckean nicknamed Asner a “good man and a great actor”.

“He was tough in the things that matter and didn’t suffer from fools. I only acted with him once and knew how lucky I was to do it. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed. “

Bradley Whitford remembers having the “privilege to close your eyes” with Asner on the set of “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip”, an Aaron Sorkin comedy-drama starring Whitford and starring guests from Asner.

“It meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those few actors to shoot straight. He couldn’t help it,” the West Wing actor tweeted on Sunday. “. . “

Josh GadAsner cried in an article celebrating his appearance on “Central Park,” an adult animated sitcom Gad co-created and plays for Apple TV +, for which Asner voiced Bitsy’s (Stanley Tucci) brother Ambrose.

“He was a legend, a beautiful soul and a really brilliant actor. I love you, sir! Here we are going to miss it, but smiling you got on well,” Gad wrote, nodding to the role of his fellow Disney alum in the Oscar. award-winning animated film.

Actor and dubbing actorHarry shearer, who lent his voice to “Up”, thanked Asner “for a lifetime of tremendous work.”

DirectorJudd Apatowshared on Twitter that Asner had contacted him “just a few weeks ago” to raise money for charity.

“He was always a brilliant and often hilarious actor, but more importantly he worked until his last days trying to be of service to others,” wrote Apatow.

Yvette Nicole Brunrecalled Niecy Nash’s story about Asner “kindness to her when she was just starting and how he then came to his #WalkOfFame ceremony decades later. “

Brown added: “I never had the pleasure of meeting him, but I heard he was a lovely man!”

Filmmaker Michael Moore recalled that Asner tried his luck with him when he was working on his first film, “Roger & Me”, in the 1980s.

“I was broke so I wrote to famous people asking for help. Only one replied: Ed Asner”, Moore tweeted“I don’t know you, kid, but here’s $ 500,” said the note attached to the check. “It sounds like a good movie. I used to work in the automobile industry. “RIP Ed”