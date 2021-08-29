Freddie Prinze Jr. Apparently Disappeared From Hollywood – What Happened To The “She’s All That” Star?

For many pop culture fans who appeared in the 1990s, Freddie Prinze Jr. was one of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars. The handsome actor rose to fame in the late 90s for his roles in a series of teen films. At first, Prinze had made a name for herself in Hollywood, not only for her films, but also for her sweet relationship with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.

While it seemed like Prinze had what it took to be a romantic comedy star, he hasn’t appeared in such a movie since the early 2000s. So what did the actor do during all those years ? Read below to find out.

Freddie Prinze Jr. | Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. starred in several well-known films in the 1990s

After making his film debut in the romantic drama To Gillian on her 37th birthday in 1996, Freddie Prinze Jr. began his rise to fame by appearing in teen slasher films i know what you did last summer (1997) and its sequel I still know what you did last summer (1998).

In 1999, Prinze got her first leading role in the romantic comedy She is all that. The actor played Zackary Siler, a popular high school student who bet he can turn nerdy art student Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen. The film was a commercial success, grossing over $ 60 million at the box office. It also put Prinze on the map as a romantic comedy actor.

RELATED: Freddie Prinze Jr. gave Paul Walker some great advice when he landed his role in “She’s All That”

Prinze went on to star in a series of comedy films over the following years, including Up to you (2000), Boys and girls (2000), Crazy in Love (2001), and Summer catch (2001).

In 2002, the actor starred as Fred Jones in the live-action adaptation of Scooby doo and reprized the role in the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Unleashed Monsters.

Although Prinze’s film career is booming, he took a little break from the movies to get into television. As a guest on a series of sitcoms and legal dramas, the actor landed his own TV show, titled Freddie. The show was inspired by Prinze’s real life and even featured real life events he had experienced over the years. Unfortunately, the sitcom was canceled after one season in May 2006.

Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn’t play much anymore

If you’ve been following Freddie Prinze Jr. for the past few years, you probably know he’s taken a back seat. Instead of pursuing his acting career, Prinze focused on his family and other opportunities such as podcasting and writing.

Although he no longer stars in projects on the big screen, Prinze still performs from time to time. Over the years, the actor has lent his voice to a handful of animated films and video games.

Earlier this year, Prinze joined the cast of the Punky brewster restart on Peacock. However, the show was canceled in August 2021 after just one season.

The actor has been invited to appear in the remake of “She’s All That”

Although Freddie Prinze Jr. hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in ages, many were hoping he would return to the film industry for the She is all that remake He is all that.

Unfortunately, the actor did not want to participate in the new Netflix movie. However, former Prinze co-star Racheal Leigh Cook said he still supported the film even though he refused to participate.

RELATED: Are Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook friends? “She’s All That” co-stars are working on a project

“We both discussed whether he was going to do this one or not,” she said. People in May 2021. “It ended up not being right for him, but he and the creative team are behind, they’re totally cool.”

As to why Prinze turned down the opportunity to appear in the She is all that reboot, he previously revealed he’s done with that part of his career.

“I’m a full-time dad, I live in Los Angeles and my job has brought me here,” he said. hello laughs in 2017. “I will not leave my family.”