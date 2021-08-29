Entertainment
The buried scandals of Hollywood’s golden age
Once again, it is my pleasure to join you on our weekly Memory Lane hike. I note a new survey of young people and their wish to be alive in the 1960s. I’m sure most of my readers were alive in that decade and I loved this decade, even though my pickers of Periwinkles almost crippled my feet, so I turned to the more comfortable brothel lianas. I know, it’s so non-PC, so hopefully my editor gives a scammer a little leeway.
Remember the penny arrowroot cookie as you sat outside a pub with a glass of lemonade while your parents went for a drink? Was this child neglect? Do you remember going to the movies and having a cigarette while watching the last movie and quickly coming out when the credits rolled to avoid defending the national anthem? The old Gate Studios in Borehamwood were taken over by Harkness Screens, which had to replace movie screens every two years due to the nicotine staining.
Elstree Studios produced Cliff Richard films such as Young people and Summer holidays. I organized the unveiling of a plaque saluting Cliff at the Studio in 2008 – what a great guy and a music legend. I have been appalled by the way the media has treated him in recent years. Alas, the media are just a joke when they embark on one of their so-called public interest crusades, but in fact to try to keep their sales or ratings down.
In reality, they would have a field day with what happened in Hollywood during its heyday that fries the scandals of today. I remember meeting 1950s idol Tab Hunter at a London hotel to talk about his career many years ago. He told me about his gay relationship with Anthony Perkins, who is best remembered today for the film. psychopath and how tinseltown tolerated gays as long as they were at the box office. In the 1950s, the press bowed to Hollywood and all kinds of scandals were covered up, even with the help of the Los Angeles police. Looking the other way in exchange for a brown envelope was nothing unusual. Can you imagine trying this out today?
Tab told me that his manager was responsible for developing the careers of other 1950s Hollywood pin-ups such as Guy Madison, Troy Donahue and many others in exchange for, shall we say, the casting. His manager’s most famous discovery was Rock Hudson, whom he transformed from a simple truck driver into a big Hollywood star. Sadly, at that time being gay wasn’t good for a movie star. At one point, a magazine threatened to reveal Rock’s secret life. The manager bought them back by sacrificing another of his clients, Rory Calhoun, who scored westerns but had a criminal record.
Tab was a real gentleman and a lot of fun to meet. Unfortunately, he and everyone he mentioned are now gone. Rock had a really sad end and at that point the media reveled in it.
Having met many stars over the past few decades, I have had a hard time deciding whether to be honest about some of them or help preserve their public image. Personally, I don’t think that’s my role, although I always encourage them if they write an autobiography to be honest. The sad fact is that after you die, anyone can write anything about you.
Someday I might write about the Hollywood star who asked me if there were, say, ladies of the night in Borehamwood and another who, just walking into her dressing room in Elstree, I could have “hovered”, but my lips are sealed. Until next time it was a pleasure to have your company and take care of you because this damn virus is still around and if you are young please get this jab. Remember, this is just a little prick. Like Dick Emery used to say “you look awful but I like you”.
- Paul Welsh MBE is a writer and historian from Borehamwood of Elstree Studios
Sources
2/ https://www.borehamwoodtimes.co.uk/news/19544621.buried-scandals-hollywoods-golden-age/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]