Your friends at 21 WFMJ / WBCB want you and your family to join us for what has become the best six days of summer at 175th Canfield Fair which runs from Wednesday September 1, 2021 until Labor Day, Monday September 6, 2021.

Come for the food, fun, rides, animals and events including the Demolition Derby and the Championship Truck and Tractor Pull.

This year’s grandstand events include music by Darius Rucker and Shinedown.

Stop by WFMJ / WBCB 21 tent and grab one of our free tote bags. This year’s tote bag color is coffee.

Tent 21 WFMJ / WBCB is located at the northwest corner of the grandstand. The tent opening hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Try your luck with a free spin of the Ohio Lottery lottery wheel in our tent.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will be in the tent as part of Anti Hunger Month.

Every day – Children: 6 years old and under free

Wednesday
Youth: 7 to 12 years old – $ 3.00
Adults: 13 years old and over – $ 6.00
Senior: 62 years and over – $ 4.00

Thursday
Children: 12 and under – FREE
Youth: 13 to 17 years old – $ 3.00
Adults: 18 and over – $ 8.00

Friday
Youth: 7 to 12 years old – $ 3.00
Adults: 13 years old and over – $ 8.00
Senior: 62 years and over – $ 6.00

Saturday and Sunday
Youth: 7 to 12 years old – $ 5.00
Adults: 13 years old and over – $ 8.00

On Monday
Youth: 7 to 12 years old – $ 2.00
Adults: 13 years old and over – $ 6.00

Doors open every day at 8:00 a.m.
Buildings open every day at 9 a.m. (approximately)

Some events require additional tickets. These events are specially noted below.

There will be food, rides, games and entertainment every day, starting at 8:00 am. The fair closes at 11:00 p.m. every evening.

There will also be exhibitions and exhibitions, such as flower arrangements and arts and crafts, which will be open to the public during fair hours.

Below is a full list of events that will take place at the fair.