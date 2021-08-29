“Lou Grant” Actor Ed Asner, Star of “Mary Tyler Moore” Dies at 91

Asner won seven Emmy Awards, the most ever for a male actor

Aug 29 (Reuters) – Ed Asner, who played a gruff reporter for laughs and drama on the classic television series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spin-off “Lou Grant” in the 1970s and 1980s and has honored with seven Emmy Awards, died Sunday at the age of 91, his family said.

Asner, whose various credits also included a key voice role in the acclaimed 2009 animated film “Up”, has died at his home surrounded by family, his publicist told media.

His family confirmed the death on the actor’s Twitter feed, writing: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away peacefully this morning.”

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on the head – Good night daddy. We love you,” his family said.

Asner was known for his liberal politics and his stint as Chairman of the Screen Actors Guild in the 1980s when he criticized US involvement in Central America under the administration of a former leader of the Actors’ Union. , President Ronald Reagan. In a remarkably long career, Asner acted until he was 90 years old.

Asner was integral to the success of the sitcom “Mary Tyler Moore”, which aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977 and featured one of the best assemblages of actors and writers in American television history.

Moore played Mary Richards, associate producer for a local television news operation in Minneapolis. Barrel-shaped little Asner played her blunt and irascible boss, Lou Grant. In the first episode, Moore’s character interviews for a job with Asner’s Grant, but opposes prying questions about his religion and marital status.

“You know what, you have courage,” Asner tells Moore, who mistakenly takes it as a compliment. “Well, yes,” she replies. “I hate semen,” Asner snaps, hiring him anyway.

Asner was not known as a comedic actor until he landed the role of “Mary Tyler Moore,” but displayed skillful comedic timing by working with a cast that included Ted Knight, Betty White, Valerie Harper, Gavin MacLeod and Cloris Leachman.

“I didn’t really get my foot in the water of comedy until I went up to read for ‘Mary Tyler Moore.’ I was afraid of it,” Asner said in an interview with the Montreal radio station in 1995. “It’s not that I couldn’t make a first spark of humor, but I didn’t know how to maintain it.”

The series ran for seven years and won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series three consecutive years starting in 1975. Asner won three Emmy Awards for his work on the series.

“Mary Tyler Moore” spawned a number of spinoff series. After the show ended, Asner brought his character Lou Grant on a series of his own. While “Mary Tyler Moore” was a fun sitcom, the new show, “Lou Grant,” was a drama with Asner’s character moving to Los Angeles to become editor of a daily.

CANCELLATION CONTROVERSY

The series ran from 1977 to 1982 when Asner became the first actor to win an Emmy – two of them, in fact – playing the same character in both comedy and drama. Asner claimed that “Lou Grant” was canceled by CBS because of his frank political views, not because of ratings.

“I have no proof. But most insiders seem to think the show would not have been canceled without the controversy over my stance on El Salvador,” Asner said in an interview for US Television Archives. .

As head of the Actors’ Union from 1981 to 1985, Asner also clashed with conservative actor Charlton Heston.

Asner also won Emmys for his work in two mini-series – “Roots” in 1977 and “Rich Man, Poor Man” in 1976 – and his total of seven was more than any other male actor. He has been nominated for an Emmy 20 times.

Later in his career, Asner went on to become a successful voice actor for television shows and animated films, and played the role of Santa Claus in several projects, including the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy “Elf”.

In the sentimental 2009 animated film “Up”, Asner provided the voice for the main character, Carl Fredricksen, 78, who, after the death of his beloved wife, ties balloons to his house and flies away. to fulfill his fantasy of exploring the South. America, only to find out he’s got a young stowaway. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and a nomination for Best Picture.

Asner remained a busy actor into his 90s with appearances on shows such as “Dead to Me” and “Cobra Kai”.

Asner, born in 1929, became a regular in television and later in the movies from the 1950s. Prior to the start of their series, he starred alongside Moore in the Elvis Presley film “Change of Habit” (1969). Asner also appeared in the movie “They Call Me Mister Tibbs!” (1970) with Sidney Poitier.

Asner was also instrumental in establishing the Ed Asner Family Center in 2017, founded by his son and daughter-in-law to help children with special needs and their families.

