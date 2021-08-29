Bruce Lee used Clint Eastwood as a model for his Hollywood plan





Here’s how Clint Eastwood’s career decisions helped shape Bruce Lee’s own plans to break into Hollywood and become a star in the early 1970s.

TO Bruce lee, Clint Eastwood was a great role model on how to proceed with his Hollywood plan. One being a kung fu star and the other an American actor known to appear in westerns, there is no doubt that Lee and Eastwood came from different worlds, but for the former there was still something to learn from Eastwood’s career path. Lee and Eastwood are both considered icons in their respective genres, with Eastwood also having a reputation for being a famous director. As for Lee, it’s no secret that he had to overcome a number of hurdles to get noticed. For Hollywood Studios, Lees stars as Kato in The green hornet was nowhere near enough to get him much attention in the late 1960s. As a result, Lee spent a significant amount of money trying to land roles in movies and shows, researching his own ideas. and teach martial arts to earn an income. Suffice to say that Lees’ career did not take off as he had originally hoped.

Related: Bruce Lee’s Western Role Explained (& How It Was Different) It wasn’t until Bruce Lee went to Hong Kong and started making kung fu movies with Golden Harvest that things started to get better for him. Thanks to the success of his first two films (The big boss and Fist of fury), Lee instantly became a celebrity in Hong Kong. In the book, Bruce Lee: a lifeLee’s biographer Matthew Polly quotes Lee’s friends, including James Coburn, as an explanation that Lee’s ideas about making films in Hong Kong were shaped by Clint Eastwood’s career decisions. As Polly noted, Eastwood shared the struggles Lee has had with the transition from the small screen to the big screen. When that didn’t work out for Eastwood, he went to Italy and starred in spaghetti westerns like The good the bad and the ugly, A handful of dollars, and For a few more dollars, all directed by Sergio Leone. Despite being foreign films, Eastwood’s spaghetti westerns gained a lot of respect and praise from American audiences, who immediately embraced the actor and his badass image. Soon after, he landed roles in leading Hollywood westerns and war films, such as hang them high, Two mules for sister Sara, Where Eagles Dare, Dirty Harry, and more. Lee noted how Eastwood took advantage of a foreign film industry to get noticed by American audiences, and the martial artist realized he could repeat Eastwood’s success in Italian westerns with his films. of kung fu in Hong Kong. Coburn says Lee talked about it often, while another friend of his claims Lee said he was coming back from Hong Kong an superstar like Eastwood. Looking at Lees’ career, it’s clear that the Clint-Eastwood actor-inspired plan wasn’t bad by far. After leaving Way of the Dragon and during the filming of Game of death, his dreams finally came true when Warner Bros. made a deal with him to play in Enter the Dragon, the movie that transformed him from Hong Kong kung fu sensation to international superstar. In the end, it looks like Bruce lee was fair. More: Why Bruce Lee Never Completed His Silent Flute Movie Simu Liu shares Shang-Chi combat training video

