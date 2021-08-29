Entertainment
Gold medalist Steveson has fun as he ponders his next move | national
Even an Olympic gold medalist has limits.
American wrestler Gable Steveson has been on the move since his spectacular last second victory in the freestyle heavyweight final placed him on the top step of the podium in Tokyo. He blew up the Gjallarhorn in a Minnesota Vikings preseason game, attended a Bellator MMA event and showed up at World Wrestling Entertainments SummerSlam, stepping into the ring to celebrate gold in front of over 50,000 adoring fans.
He saw it as he considered his next move.
It’s very new and something different that I haven’t experienced, but I think I’m taking it really well and staying the course as I should be, he said.
Even for a 21-year-old who seems to have the world at his fingertips, being Gable Steveson can be overwhelming. Reality struck when he got so busy that he chose not to compete at the world championships in Oslo.
It was actually very difficult, to be honest, just because we planned to go long before we got to Tokyo, he said. I was hoping to get a medal in Tokyo and ended up with gold. And so we planned to go and my coaches and I talked about it. And then when we won the gold and I came home, it was like I had been hit by a bunch of stuff I had to do.
He also didn’t find the time to meet with UFC President Dana White while in Las Vegas for SummerSlam.
This story came out where it felt like I felt like giving it up, Steveson said. When I arrived in Vegas for SummerSlam, I was on the move all day and didn’t have time to see it. So I didn’t give it up. Well log on soon. And I look forward to this day.
Steveson walked to the ring at SummerSlam with fellow US Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Some fans were surprised that Steveson didn’t appear in awe as he walked down the aisle.
People were like he didn’t seem like he wanted to be there, he said. No. I was just comfortable in the ring and doing a good job of being who I am. So that was cool. I was happy to be there. “
In the meantime, the reigning NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion has said there’s a good chance he’ll show up to the University of Minnesota early in class. This would position him for a name, image, and likeness income while he gets the hang of things.
He’s been linked with WWE and the UFC most often, but has said he’s open to anything, including Bellator. He said he would be ready to listen to All Elite Wrestling, which has not contacted him.
I’m interested in everyone who cares about me, he said.
The world of combat sports has been in turmoil for weeks as to where it will end up.
I can only say this – I’m waiting for a few calls that could come in any day now, he said. But other than that, my eyes are cold.
