Broadway actors frame the cast of Topeka Performing Arts ‘A Chorus Line’





Topeka native and actor Jeff Kready returned to Topeka this weekend to offer advice to actors who will be performing in the upcoming “A Chorus Line” at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kready, joined by actress and soloist Nikki Rene Daniels, spent August 27 meeting individually with the performers of the show. On August 28, the married Broadway actors spent time watching the Topeka performers rehearse. “A Chorus Line” will take place September 24-26 at TPAC. Tickets can be purchased by visiting topekaperformingarts.org. Daniels said Friday night’s session gave the couple the opportunity to train the performers and work with them on their material for “A Chorus Line.” “They were really awesome,” Daniels said. “I feel like they started in a really solid place, and we just tried to help them make their acting choices more honest and help them with the vocals to make it a bit more present. “ Kready said they hope to help performers find their truths in the material and offer their own perspectives. “I think we have something that we can help convey,” Kready said. “(‘A Chorus Line’) is about auditions, which we do day in and day out. We audition and get told ‘no’ dozens of times, dozens of times, sometimes hundreds of times before we get a yes . “That’s the subject of the series. It’s about persistence. It’s about staying dedicated to a dream, doing whatever it takes to achieve those goals.” More art:The Mulvane Art Museum welcomes artist Kate Horvat, creator of the exhibition “No Endpoint for the Stubborn” Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural High School and Washburn University, remembers growing up and being fortunate enough to receive advice from Topeka actors who returned to town to work with local actors. Having the opportunity to do the same for Topeka’s performers is exciting for him. “When they worked with us, it just meant the world to me,” Kready said. “These are experiences that I will never forget because they made me better as a performer. They helped me better understand the arts but also the business side of the arts. It had a huge impact on me. . “ Daniels said Kready’s return and guidance allows Topeka artists hoping for a career in the performing arts to see a way forward. “To see someone who grew up here, who in some cases was taught by the same people, and to know that there is a path through this arts community to Broadway, to hear how someone from here came to be over there it’s really neat, ”Daniels said. Kready recalled the weekend as he sat in a rehearsal room at TPAC. The room, Kready said, was where he rehearsed his first community musical, “A Christmas Carol,” in Topeka. “For me to be back in this room is surreal and it’s great,” Kready said. Kready’s next performance will be in “Annie Live!” The musical will air on December 2 on NBC. Daniels can be seen next in the “Company” revival on Broadway in 2021.

