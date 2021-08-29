Why ‘Candyman’ Continues to Attract Audiences Almost 30 Years Later | Entertainment

Entertainment
Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman …
Do you dare to pronounce his name in front of a mirror?
You probably won’t go all the way if British filmmaker Bernard Rose, screenwriter and director of the original “Candyman” film, had succeeded in 1992.
“The ‘Candyman’ filming script he said 13 times,” Rose says. “But we had a read about a week before we started with the casting, and the first time someone tried to say it 13 times, it’s like ‘OK, do five.'”
Almost 30 years after the release of “Candyman”, people still dare to say the name of the main character five times in the mirror to summon this hook wielding ghost.
Some urban legends do not die, they are simply reborn.
That’s true for “Candyman,” who spent the ’90s floating around New Orleans and Los Angeles in two forgettable sequels, but recently returned to Chicago where his legend began.
The new film “Candyman,” a “spiritual sequel” to the original cult horror classic of the same name, tells the story of Anthony McCoy (Emmy Award-winning Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a black artist who moves into a gentrified Cabrini-Green, a former social housing complex in Chicago. Through his work, Anthony discovers a story that consumes and destroys him.
In this new film, Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele add a new dimension to the tradition of “Candyman”. Instead of a single ghost, the legend is actually many innocent black lives that have been brutally killed over time.
“Candyman” holds up a mirror to American racism and challenges us to look. The original film shows a crime-infested Cabrini-Green, where most of the black residents are murdered by what they believe to be a hooked-handed ghost. No one outside the housing complex seems to care what happened except for a white graduate student studying urban legends.
In revisiting the franchise, DaCosta studies Candyman as a system of inequality and the gentrification phenomena that flow from it.
She takes up the story of “Candyman” by telling for the first time the story of the legend through a black lens.
This time it’s a coming-of-age story for Anthony, who learns that he spent the first two years of his life living in Cabrini-Green with his mother Anne-Marie, played by Williams, who reprise his role in the new film.
Centering the story around the black experience, with a predominantly black cast and crew, provides an opportunity to take control of the narrative that has been forced upon the black community, where people are turned into monsters by their oppressors, said Abdul-Mateen II.
“Young black men are being killed by white violence, often by white police violence and immediately after being vilified in the media. You know, what did they do to deserve this?” he said. “We bring up their past and show photos of their ID photos, and all of a sudden their character is being judged, as opposed to the real situation that led to their demise.”
The origin story
The cycle of violence of “Candyman” began in 1992 with the original film “Candyman” by Rose, based on the short story by Clive Barker called “The Forbidden”, connects the dots between racist history of America and criminality and contemporary urban decadence.
The film centered on Helen Lyle, played by Chicago native Virginia Madsen, a white graduate student in search of urban legends. She is drawn to the dilapidated Cabrini-Green when she learns of the existence of a monster named Candyman: a vengeful, hooked-handed ghost who appears if you say her name five times in the mirror.
According to legend, Candyman was a talented painter and the son of a former slave named Daniel Robitaille, the main character played by Tony Todd.
Todd said Candyman didn’t have a story in the original script. So, he helped Rose create one to better understand “why he’s pushed to do what he does”.
This story: Daniel is hired to paint a portrait of Caroline Sullivan, a wealthy white woman in the late 1800s, and the two fall in love. Once it is learned that she is pregnant with her child, her father unleashes a racist mob, who pursues Daniel until what would become Cabrini-Green. The mob cuts off his hand and replaces it with a hook, then suffocates his body in honey and releases bees that sting him to death.
Decades after Daniel’s murder, his ghost becomes an urban legend in 20th-century Chicago, haunting residents of the city’s infamous Cabrini-Green social housing projects.
In the ’90s, Cabrini-Green captured white America’s fears of violence and poverty in social housing across the country, and it was fear that brought Rose to this sprawling development.
When Rose arrived in Chicago from London, he remembered not knowing where to put his film. So he contacted the Illinois Film Commission, who suggested he visit Cabrini-Green – with a police escort – because the commission feared something bad was happening to him.
With a security element in tow, Rose saw the graffiti-scarred social housing complex for himself.
It wasn’t the dark stairs and abandoned floors that surprised him. It was the gulf between how white commuters viewed Cabrini-Green compared to those who lived there.
The resident of Cabrini-Green who defied a stereotype
The next time Rose visited the complex, he went alone. It was then that he met Henrietta Thompson, who lived in Cabrini-Green with her two daughters and a son named Anthony.
Rose said officials from the Film Commission and the Chicago Police Department, many of whom were not from the Cabrini-Green area, told her residents were violent. They had their own stereotypes and opinions about the residents and when he spoke to Thompson and others who lived there his experience was just the opposite.
His conversations with Thompson in his apartment would inspire him to write the characters of Anne-Marie McCoy and her son Anthony. DaCosta’s Candyman builds on these connections to the characters in the original film.
Thompson said Cabrini-Green was not the kind of place she wanted to raise her children.
“You had to protect your children,” she said. “I wanted to give them a path to a better life outside of here.”
The cast and crew of Rose’s “Candyman” were not immune to the region’s own mythology about the various versions of boogeymen.
Todd, whose grandmother was raised as a child in a social housing project in Hartford, Connecticut, recalled his conversation with a resident of Cabrini-Green who told him, “If you want to do something safe. , you had to do it before 10 o’clock, otherwise everything was out of control. “
The Cabrini-Green depicted in Rose’s film blurs the line between reality and imagination.
Yes, Cabrini-Green has been the site of many cases of violent crime. Rose’s film even references one of the actual crimes that happened there, where a man was able to enter neighboring apartments through connected bathroom mirrors.
At one point in the original film, Helen walks into the bathroom of her own condominium and finds that she too can push into her mirror and enter the apartment behind hers.
This is because his building was originally social housing.
It actually happened with the village of Carl Sandburg in Chicago, built in the 1960s as affordable housing and converted to condos over the next decade.
“These are things that I found when I went to Chicago, and I think if you’re going to do something weird, fantastic, and supernatural, it’s much better if all the details are true,” he said. said Rose.
And the truth is, Cabrini-Green was more than the newspaper headlines crying out for violence and destruction. It was also home to thousands of people and generations of families.
Gentrification can’t erase the past
During the 17 years that Thompson lived in Cabrini-Green, she mourned the neighbors who were murdered and weathered the storm along with other residents.
“The community has come together with each other,” she said. “When there was a need or when there were problems, we all came together to help each other.”
Even though the towers are now demolished and the community has been relocated, the tradition of what happened in Cabrini-Green lives on.
“You have to ask yourself: what happened to these families? The stories that have existed in this space? Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said. “It was something that was definitely in the air during the making of this movie and one of the connections I couldn’t ignore with my past.”
Abdul-Mateen II grew up in the Magnolia housing projects in New Orleans with his similar stories of violent crime and Cabrini-Green neglect. He then studied architecture and worked in town planning.
What the “Candyman” franchise tells us is that no amount of luxury apartment buildings, upscale restaurants, or targets (there are now in front of what used to be Cabrini-Green), cannot erase our past.
The contrast between Cabrini-Green’s past and present is captured in DaCosta’s “Candyman,” which was filmed on location in 2019.
Anthony, Anne-Marie’s toddler son who Helen saved in the original film, returns to his old home, now only a few blocks in a barricaded row.
After his visit, Anthony, like Helen before him, searches for the stories that fuel the urban legend of Candyman, stories about the trauma of the past for black residents in the area.
And the funny thing about urban legends is that the story changes depending on who tells it.
What urban legends tell us
“I believe the majority of history remembers Candyman as a monster,” says Abdul-Mateen II. “The guy with the hook and the bees coming out of his mouth.” But they don’t remember the fact that Candyman was lynched. They don’t remember how Candyman was turned into a monster.
DaCosta’s “Candyman” turns the narrative on its head by humanizing the legendary figure and painting the archetype as an unwitting martyr of a story the character didn’t want to tell.
This story has persisted for nearly three decades, as “the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom.”
This line from the original “Candyman” describes the nature of urban legends, passed down to those blessed or cursed with the responsibility of telling the story.
One of the scariest things about “Candyman” is that the story only becomes real when people choose to invoke the legend’s name. The movie reminds you to be careful what you put in the world as it will come back to you eventually.
