Videofreex member was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter
Nancy Cain, a member of the Videofreex collective that used the first portable VCRs to capture the social and cultural upheavals of the late 1960s and early 1970s, has passed away. She was 81 years old.
Cain died on August 22 at her home in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., Her sister, Linda Grossman, announced.
Cain, also an author, painter, photographer, performer and filmmaker, was married to Paul Krassner, the author and political activist who coined the phrase Yippies, from April Fool’s Day 1987 until his death in July 2019.
In 1969, Cain, then assistant to CBS producer Don West, was working on a pilot for a burgeoning American counterculture show called Subject to change, which was to replace the cancellation Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.
To work on the program, Cain hired Videofreex (as in Videofreaks), whose founders met at the Woodstock Music Festival that summer, and among those interviewed were Yippie Abbie Hoffman and Fred Hampton, a member of the Black Panther Party.
When CBS rejected the pilot, Cain joined Videofreex. After three years in a loft in Soho, New York, they moved into a 27-room house in upstate Lanesville, where they operated a media center and low-power TV station.
During their nine years of existence, Videofreex’s 10 partners have produced thousands of hours of independent programming and have mentored producers around the world with their Media Bus training workshops.
“At the time, there was a utopian idea about video technology,” said Andrew Ingall, an independent curator who mounted the museum’s exhibit “Videofreex: The Art of Guerrilla Television,” said The New York Times in 2015.
Portable VCRs were “accessible and affordable,” he said. “It was democratic. He could document what was going on and get the word out. People thought it was going to change the world.
Cain hosted hundreds of live television shows in Lanesville from 1971 to 1978, and his 15-minute film, Harriet, a 1974 docu-fiction about personal liberation, served as an example of 1970s feminist cinema.
She has also been a video producer and Portapak camera operator on nationwide shows for Top Value Television (TVTV) and a contributor to Survival Arts Media and other video production groups and artists.
Beginning in 1978 with his romantic and Videofreex production partner Bart Friedman, Cain operated a nonprofit media center in Woodstock and was the program director for the town’s cable television station.
She arrived in Hollywood in 1984, directed reality TV shows, and served as a field director for the late night series Fox. The Wilton North Report and a West Coast camcorder correspondent and segment producer for the alternative PBS series The 90’s.
And with Judith Binder, she co-founded and co-produced CamNet, a 24-hour all-camcorder programming service.
Born June 3, 1940, Cain began her career in the 1960s as a stage performer and salon singer in Detroit.
After moving to New York, she sang in a quartet signed by Sire Records; starred in a radio sketch show called It’s your life (and you can have it) with Chevy Chase and George Coe and in a cabaret trio with Lily Tomlin and Madeline Kahn who appeared regularly at Jules Monk’s Rendezvous Room at the Plaza; and appeared in TV commercials until her agency told her she had to shower naked to sell shampoo.
A chance encounter with a CBS executive on a New York street corner in 1969 changed the course of her life, and her 2011 book, Video days: and what we saw through the viewfinder, recounted his media adventures.
She and Krassner moved from Venice, California to Desert Hot Springs in 2002. After her death, she managed her archives and sales of books and posters.
In addition to her sister, survivors include her nieces, Sadie and Liza; nephew Adam; stepdaughter Holly; and his granddaughter Talia. Condolence messages can be sent to [email protected]
