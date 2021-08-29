Entertainment
Kanye West claims Universal released Donda without his permission | Entertainment
Kanye West claimed his label released “Donda” without his permission.
The “All Day” rapper released a brief statement accusing Universal of making their 10th studio album available on streaming services – including Spotify and Apple Music – without his approval, as well as preventing him from releasing “Jail,” Pt. 2 ‘, which stars controversial rapper DaBaby and rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of abuse by a number of women, including her ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood.
In the typed post, the 44-year-old star told her 7.8 million Instagram followers: “UNIVERSAL HAS POSTED MY ALBUM WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED PRISON 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”
Initially all but one of the songs were released, with ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ being added a few hours later on Sunday (08/29/21), with DaBaby spitting on the homophobic comments he made about HIV and AIDS in the Rolling Loud Festival.
He raps: I said one thing they don’t like, threw me out like they didn’t take care of me / Threw me out like I was a trash can, huh? (Mmm) / But I’m not really mad, because when I look at him / I bring them out of my weed. “
Manson – who sparked outrage when he joined Kanye and DaBaby on stage at his recent Chicago listening party for the LP – appears on the hook.
Despite DaBaby’s appearance at hitmaker ‘Stronger’ listening party, hitmaker ‘ROCKSTAR’ was replaced by Jay-Z on track ‘Jail’.
Kanye had told his manager he would not be removing DaBaby, 29, in a series of screenshots of their text exchanges, despite allegedly delaying the release.
Referring to his failed bid to become President of the United States, Kanye replied to his manager Abu ‘Bu’ Thiam: [DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public. “
The ‘Gold Digger’ hitmaker also apparently messaged DaBaby saying: They tried to stop you from entering.
“The people next to you are trying to destroy you. But God has a bigger plan. (Sic)”
To which he replied: A plan that cannot be stopped !!
The 27-song disc also features The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and a posthumous appearance by the late Pop Smoke.
Plus a surprise appearance by pop superstar Ariana Grande on the title track.
