Candyman thriller knocks Free Guy off the top of the box office





Candyman, a Universal Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer horror flick, peaked at the box office over the weekend, placing Walt Disney Co.s Free Guy in second place after overtaking ticket sales for two consecutive weeks. The film, which has been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grossed $ 22.4 million in US and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Researcher Boxoffice Pro estimated that 'it would make around $ 20 million in its opening weekend. Two of the top three films, including Candyman, were shown exclusively in theaters, likely increasing sales. At a theater industry conference last week, film executives denounced a new studio strategy, used to survive the pandemic, in which they launch new movies online and in theaters on the same day. . They argued that this reduces their income and allows piracy to proliferate. The film industry as a whole is headed for growth of $ 4 billion per year nationwide, according to an estimate by Bloomberg Intelligence. That's a big improvement over last year, when studios and theaters made about half of it, but it shows how fragile the recovery has been. The industry is still around 65% lower than it was in 2019. Candyman is the sequel to the 1992 horror film. It was directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as a painter obsessed with the legend of a supernatural murderer. Its release has been delayed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shaken up film release schedules. Free Guy earned $ 13.6 million in his third week away. Paw Patrol, a Paramount Pictures film based on children's toys and the Spin Master Corp. television series, grossed $ 6.6 million. The family movie may have been hampered by a simultaneous release on Paramount + at no additional cost, and parents were concerned about taking their kids to the movies when coronavirus vaccines are not yet available for those under 13.

