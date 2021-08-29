RIP Mary Tyler Moore, actor of Up Ed Asner





Ed Asner at the Golden Trailer Awards in 2016 Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for the Golden Trailer Awards (Getty Images) As reported by Variety, Legendary actor, political activist and primarily to a younger generation of movie fans, voice actor Ed Asner has passed away. Asner played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its more dramatic fallout Lou Grant, with those two shows that earned him five of his seven Emmy Awards (a total that made him the most honored male artist in Emmy history, with only Mary Tyler Moore herself, Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus obtaining more trophies). Plus, although he played Santa Claus in a modern holiday classic Elf, Asner’s most iconic role has arguably come even more recently, with him as bitter grumpy old man Carl Fredricksen in Pixar Up. According to his publicist, who confirmed the news to Variety, Asner, 91, died surrounded by his family. Asner was born in Missouri in 1929, a child of Jewish immigrants, and only began playing professionally after he finished serving with the US Army Signal Corps during the war (with which he worked as part of a touring company that put together pieces for American military camps in Europe). Asner moved to New York after the war and began working as a stage actor, landing his first Broadway role in Face of a hero with Jack Lemmon in the early 1960s. He started working on television around the same time, making memorable appearances on The outer limits, Road 66, and The Untouchables. It was not until 1970 that he joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show that he got his first regular long-term TV gig. As Lou Grant, he was a seemingly alcoholic and edgy reporter who masked his inner sweetness with a gruff exterior as part of his transition from print journalism to television journalism. He played Lou Grant for seven years and over 150 episodes on The Mary Tyler Moore Show before resuscitating the character for the Lou Grant spin off. Lou Grant was a drama, not a comedy, making Asner one of two people (the other being Uzo Aduba) to win an Emmy for playing the same character in a comedy and a drama, and although it was a success Critically and commercially, the show was unexpectedly canceled by CBS after five seasons, potentially because of Asner’s vocal support for leftist politics. Former Chairman of the Screen Actors Guild, Asner fought to introduce single-payer healthcare in California, supported Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008, and was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. In addition to playing Lou Grant, Asners also played Captain Thomas Davies in Roots and Axel Jordache on Rich man, poor man, the two roles that earned him his two other Emmys. Beyond playing Carl in Up, Asner also had a long career as a voice actor, playing Roland Dagget on Batman: The Animated Series, Hudson on Gargoyles, J. Jonah Jameson on the 90s Spider Man cartoon, Granny Goodness on various Superman-related shows, and even as Chief Abalone on the Weirdly Memorable Fish Font. The Ed Asners family made a statement via his official Twitter account, saying: We are sorry to say that our beloved Patriarch passed away peacefully this morning. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on the head – Good night daddy. We love you. G / O Media may earn a commission In that same Twitter account just a few weeks ago, someone asked Asner if it bothered him that he now seems to be best known for his voice work in projects like Up that for his TV series heyday. He replied: Different people remember me for different things and that’s great. But, the only thing I hope will be remembered is that I tried to make the world a better place.

