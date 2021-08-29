Tin Cup: Hollywood’s greatest golf movie of all time turns 25

Tin Cup (M, 135mins) Directed by Ron Shelton **** ½

A good walk wasted.

Despite Mark Twains’ rather derogatory remarks about golf, that hasn’t stopped millions of people around the world from endlessly chasing a little white ball in vast open spaces for over a century.

But while some have made their fortunes in the sport, most just don’t have the required skills or temperament (especially my classmate who, to everyone’s surprise, cut the ball from the first tee to the parking lot. of Dunedins Balmacewen Golf Club). He might have had a similar bluster, but he wasn’t Roy Tin Cup McAvoy (Kevin Costner), the main character in this gripping 1996 romantic comedy arguably the greatest golf movie ever to be made.

READ MORE:

* Only Murders in the Building: the awesome crime comedy from Disney and Steve Martin

* Vacation Friends: Rude, Classless, and Almost Laughter Disney Comedy by John Cena

* The Chair: Netflix’s new college comedy, a perfect showcase for Sandra Oh

* Locked display: the best movies of the year so far (and where you can watch them)



Roy had a lot of promise as a youngster, but refused to play conservatively, opting for the Eagles rather than playing it safe for the Par. Incidents such as playing a back-nine armed with only a 7 iron meant that, rather than now being on the Pro-Tour, he was reduced to being the owner and golf-pro of a dilapidated driving range in Salomé. , in Texas.

One of her latest clients is psychologist and former real estate agent Dr Molly Griswald (Rene Russo), whose boyfriend happens to be PGA tour pro David Simms (Don Johnson), a former rival to Roys. Stunned that she could hang out with a man he describes as hating children, the elderly and dogs, Roy tries to win her affection with his unique charm.

After this dramatically fails, Roy hatches an even more ingenious plan to earn his love. Surely she can’t resist if he qualifies for the US Open and beats David at his own game? If only he could stop his younger brother from stopping and himself from destroying himself.

Provided Kevin Costner and Rene Russo star in Tin Cup.

As the film’s tagline promised, this is a story about men, women, and the games they play. Like his previous sports film Durham Bull, director Shelton does a terrific job marrying relationship drama with athletic action, while also extracting a lot of humor from both.

It is clear that Roy is unable to deal with a woman who is clearly smarter than him (both emotionally and mentally). He is a man who looks for something in life and blames his failures on the inner demons who are not there. As you might have guessed, this is a redemption movie, but with a huge and truly memorable prick in its tail.

After the financial disaster of Water world and less than stellar reviews for Wyatt earp and The war, it was the film that brought redemption to Costner himself. Clearly more apt to play a romantic role than half a fish, the easy charm and style that has made him an audience favorite in the likes of Durham, Field of dreams and A perfect world are there for all to see.

Hes pretty brilliantly matched here by Russo (Get Shorty, The Thomas Crown affair) in one of his best performances, while Cheech Marin (Desperado) offers a stunning performance as caddy Roys and swing-doctor Romeo.

Provided In Tin Cup, Don Johnson plays Kevin Costners Roy McAvoys’ big rival, David Simms.

Watch out for the sometimes outrageous golf action, stick around for the gorgeous jokes and sizzling chemistry. Even 25 years later News Cup still offers great entertainment and proof that there is a place in professional golf for those of us who prefer snooker-style putting.

News Cup is now available for rental on iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.