Remembering Ed Asner two weeks after conducting his last interview – The Hollywood Reporter

Ed asner, the legendary television actor, died Sunday at the age of 91. Hollywood journalist conducted the final interview and career photoshoot for an episode of our THR Icons series. Here, THR writer Scott Feinberg and photographer Michael Buckner share memories of their interactions with him.

* * *

Scott Feinberg, writer

A few weeks ago, Seth Abramovich, my esteemed colleague of Hollywood journalist, had to take a last minute trip out of town and asked if I would take responsibility for an interview he had already scheduled with Ed Asner. I was delighted that Seth thought of me because Ed is someone I have always admired for his work, both on and off screen, but I had never had the chance to meet him before.

Ed and I connected via Zoom two Mondays ago. He immediately started breaking my chops – teasingly, but with a straight face, of course – about having a shadow at five o’clock. Couldn’t I have bothered to shave it for him ?!

We had a great conversation in which I was extremely impressed not only by remembering Ed, but also by his stamina (we spoke for over an hour), his humor (he was quick to joking about anything and everything, most often in a self-deprecating manner) and kindness (“I’ve never been asked this question before,” he said at one point, and “I like your style, ”he added to another).

Sadly, this was the last interview Ed had ever given.

He died Sunday morning, suddenly succumbing to “old age,” his press officer told me. Just two days before, Ed tweeted. Shortly before that he was recording messages for fans on Cameo. And less than two weeks before his death, he spoke with me about his illustrious career, the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, President Biden’s challenges in Afghanistan and yes, my five-hour shadow.

In the pilot episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ed’s Lou Grant famous says Mary Richards by Mary Tyler Moore whom he hated “spunk”. Ironically, it was Ed who had sperm in spades.

* * *

Michael Buckner, photographer

When I arrived to photograph Ed a few days before his interview with Scott, he was sitting at the dining room table having a snack when I arrived. He warned me to give him a warning when I was ready as it was going to take him a while to walk to my facility.

I pulled a low director’s chair with his name on it in his office and asked if I could use it for the shoot.

I set up my backdrop and lights in her office, which was filled with Emmy statues and memories of her career.

As I unpacked my lights and loaded the film into my camera, her French Bulldog came in and sniffed inside my bags. Ten minutes later, Ed’s housekeeper arrived with a roll of my Kodak 400 Portra covered in dog slime and tooth marks. Ed told me later that his dog likes to chew everything.

Once settled in and ready to go, I invited Ed to join me in his office. “I’ll get there when I get there,” he teased in a gruff voice full of determination.

After Ed sat down, I briefly explained my game plan for the shoot.

“I’ve done it before,” he joked.

I don’t usually direct someone as legendary as Ed, as he’s probably heard it all before, but I asked him to look around the room as I hit the shutter. Ed looked to the left and grumbled under his breath, then looked to the right. He was talking to himself, channeling the gruff but gentle characters from his past.

Then, out of nowhere, he started singing “The Sound of Music” with that hoarse voice that Ed is so famous for. As he finished the song, he looked straight into the camera lens and growled at me one last time.