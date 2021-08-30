Adele dances to “WAP” at Savannah James’ birthday party in West Hollywood





Adele always shows off her rap skills. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer attended LeBron James ‘wife Savannah James’ 35th birthday party last night at Classic Cat restaurant in West Hollywood. The singer, 33, was captured rapping and dancing on Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s “WAP” during the party, which she attended with her boyfriend, Rich Paul. In a clip uploaded to LeBron James’ Instagram story, by People, the singer sits on a platform by the dance floor as she flips her hair and grooves to the beat of the success. The clip also shows Adele interacting with a dancer, who slaps the singer along with her feathered fans from the flapper era. While the clip only gave a glimpse of the “Hello” singer, the moment echoed her leading performance of Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse in her 2016 episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke. ‘ The 15 Grammy winner has made a handful of public appearances this year, as she reportedly completed her highly anticipated fourth studio album. She recently attended an NBA Finals game in Phoenix, where she wore a long black coat with white and beige splashes as she sat beside the court with Paul. The couple were also spotted having dinner at Olivetta Restaurant with a small group of friends in West Hollywood days before the party, per Sixth page. The “Someone Like You” singer is reportedly dating Paul, a sports agent who has represented NBA players including James, for several months. An insider recently said People that the couple are “not super serious, but they are having a good time”. “They have mutual friends so that’s good. She’s having fun and being social,” the source told the outlet. Adele has also reportedly been more social since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki last March. The same source said People that the singer “has relaxed a lot. She’s not as private as when she was married.” Quinci LeGardye

Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics and mental health through a black feminist lens. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

