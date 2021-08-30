Columbus Makes Art presents Rebecca Gonzalez-Bartoli and her inspirations

Multimedia artist Rebecca Gonzalez-Bartoli is featured in a solo exhibition at Fresh AIR Gallerys SEEN Studios inside Chromedge Studios. Keep the rage tender will open on Wednesday September 22 and will run until November 12. We spoke with her about her work.

Myken: Where are you from?

Rebecca: I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to northeastern Pennsylvania in fourth grade and lived there until I went to college in Philadelphia. After college I returned to Scranton, PA until about five years ago. Then I moved here to Columbus, where I currently reside.

Myken: How long have you been creating?

Rebecca: All my life. In fourth grade I had an art teacher who inspired me to take the next step and it was so early. Teachers make such a big difference when they care about their students.

Myken: What kind of artwork do you create?

Rebecca: My works really express my sanity and are like therapy for me. In the past my work was darker and I struggled a lot, it was more pessimistic. These days, my work is luminous and leans towards a more abstract and intuitive design. I feel its release because sometimes you feel trapped in certain things and when I paint I feel like it’s the best thing in the world and takes me to a better place.

Myken: What are you working on now?

Rebecca: Right now I’m working on expressive portraits for my next show titled Keep the rage tender (which is taken from a line from a poem by Nayyirah Waheed). My solo exhibition with Fresh AIR Gallery is taking place at SEEN Studios in the Franklinton Art District, as the physical space of the Fresh AIR gallery is still closed due to the pandemic and the space used to screen patients who have medical appointments. I also do terracotta jewelry and crafts, bookmaking, candles, nail art, bookmarks, small gouache and watercolor paintings, and would be open to small orders of portraits.

Myken: What are some of your inspirations?

Rebecca: My high school art teacher took me to a Frida Kahlo exhibition in ninth grade and it was a great moment that changed my life. I realized that art can be an expression of pain and joy. I saw myself in Frida because she was a Mexican artist and seeing this strong Mexican woman possessing herself was amazing to me. I’m also inspired by local artists, murals and artists from Franklinton and Franklinton Square Studios. Columbus’ strong arts community is inspiring and really creates great energy.

Work by multimedia artist Rebecca Gonzalez-Bartoli.

Myken: What’s on your playlist?

Rebecca: I love listening to the sounds of the rain on Spotify as it calms me down and helps manage my anxiety. Other styles of music that I like are lo-fi music and slow paced hip hop sounds. Music I can relax on.

Myken: How to recharge or relax?

Rebecca: I love to read and I love to re-read the same things over and over again. My favorite calming refill book is the Percy Jackson series because it makes me happy and it’s a good story with a happy ending. I have it in audio, digital and paper versions. Creating art is also very relaxing for me.

Myken: Is there anything else you think readers should know about you?

Rebecca: I am a recovering artist and my recovery dates back to the last decade. Recovering is such a big part of me and my artistic process and who I am as a person.

Keep the rage tender will open on Wednesday September 22 at Fresh AIR Gallerys SEEN Studios, room number 22 inside Chromedge Studios. Learn more about Rebecca via her website here: bgbsoup.wixsite.com/beckigbsoup. And learn more about Fresh AIR Gallery at southesthc.org/services/freshairgallery/.

Columbus makes art giftsis a bi-weekly column presented by the Greater Columbus Arts Council that supports and advances the artistic and cultural fabric of Columbus. The Column is a project of the Art Makes Columbus campaign, telling the inspiring stories of the people and organizations that create the art of Columbus. Learn more about artists, organizations, public art and local events atColumbusMakesArt.com.