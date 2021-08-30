VFX Artist Was 77 – The Hollywood Reporter





Bill Taylor, the veteran visual effects artist who has worked on films including Blade runner, The Fast and the Furious and Bourne’s identity, is dead. He was 77 years old. The Visual Effects Society, of which Taylor was a founding member, announced his death. No details were revealed. “Bill was a wonderful and generous colleague, and I was honored to know him,” VES President Lisa Cooke said in a statement. “He was a special talent with an amazing career and made exceptional contributions to visual effects and filmed entertainment. Bill has left an indelible mark on the industry, our company and everyone he touched. His generous spirit will be sorely missed. In 1982, Taylor received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the concept and specifications of a two-format, rotary-head and aerial-image optical printer, and in 2013, he received the John A Bonner Medal of the Academy for his “exceptional service and dedication to upholding the high standards” of the organization. In 1985, Taylor won an Emmy for his effects work on the 1985 miniseries A D, then landed two nominations for Star Trek: The Next Generation six years later. Originally from Philadelphia, Taylor created optical effects for John Carpenter Black Star (1974) – the director had been filming a student movie at Taylor’s door when they first met, he said. He went on to do matte photography on a number of films, from the Alfred Hitchcock film Family Plot (1976) and Gregory Peck with Mac Arthur (1977) to John Landis The blue brothers (1980) and that of Paul Schrader Cat people (1982). In 1983, Taylor co-founded Illusion Arts with fellow VFX artist Syd Dutton. The company, which originated from the matte department of Universal Pictures, would produce effects for more than 200 films before closing its doors in 2009. Taylor’s big-screen resume is also included The Karate Kid Part II (1986), Space balls (1987), Coming to America (1988), Chaplin (1992), Age of innocence (1993), A walk in the clouds (1995), Batman forever (1995), Find Forrester (2000), Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), Almighty bruce (2003), Notebook (2004), Milk (2008) and Rambo (2008). Founding co-chair with Ray Freeney of the Academy’s Science and Technology Council and a fellow of the American Society of Cinematographers, Taylor has also co-authored material on blue screen and green screen composition for ASC and VES textbooks. “Bill Taylor was an amazing human being, an extremely talented cinematographer, a wonderful friend and possibly the most generous person I have ever met,” said Jeffrey A. Okun, veteran visual effects supervisor. “He has shot for me on several films, and when he owned Illusion Arts with Syd Dutton, he was a geyser of wisdom, advice, guidance and good times. “Every time I saw Bill he would try a new magic trick on me – and, being a fellow magician – still didn’t share the secrets with me. He will be sadly missed by our world, which is now a much sadder place. “

