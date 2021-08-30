Enjoy a Labor Day weekend filled with fun, family and festivals – Daily Tribune

The Labor Day vacation means roughly three things to Michiganders: BBQs, the Bridge Walk, and of course, local festivals. From the Arts, Beats & Eats and the Michigan State Fair to the Romeo Peach Festival and the Detroit Jazz Festival, there’s lots of fun to be had near you this holiday weekend.

Some events are a final summer boost, a way to switch to more routine fall fashions when the kids return to class and lazy days at the beach give way to more structured activities. Other events are designed to kick off the fall season, embracing the cooler temperatures and cozy nights that are sure to come.

The inaugural Blakes Sunflower Festival is a new entry in this year’s lineup, focusing on nature’s happy flowers. Photo courtesy of Blake Farms

Another treasured Labor Day tradition is the Romeo Peach Festival. Photo by David Angell for MediaNews Group

The sunflower field will take center stage during the Blakes Sunflower Festival. Photo courtesy of Blake Farms

When Labor Day hits the calendar, there’s no shortage of ideas for family fun. Photo by David Angell for MediaNews Group

Most of these festivals and events are long-standing traditions in their communities, but the inaugural Blakes Sunflower Festival is a new entry in this year’s lineup, focusing on nature’s happy flowers.

These flowers are unique in that they have the ability to deliver energy in the form of nutrients and vibrant attributes that reflect the sun and the energy provided by its heat and light, said Kaley Pittsley, director of customer experience.

Plus, who doesn’t smile when they see a field of sunny sunflowers? Farm scene photo stations will be strategically placed in the flower fields and visitors will also be able to stroll through a maze of sunflowers, cut their own bouquet of assorted sunflowers and wildflowers, and even enjoy food, drinks and drinks. homemade sunflower-inspired treats.

A highlight will be the outdoor craft market with 100 artisans and their handicrafts. Visitors can take a train ride, shop for apples and other seasonal produce, and enjoy a beer garden and live music. Other areas of the property will also be open for family fun, for a fee, including Loveys Lavender Market, Blakes Tasting Room, Blakes Cider Mill and its famous Funland with an animal farm. , a corn maze, a mountain of straw and many other fun activities. .

The Blakes Sunflower Festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 4-5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 6. Pittsley suggests wearing comfortable shoes and dressing for the weather, whether it’s a sun hat, umbrella, or a light jacket. Tickets, which cost $ 7 / person (children 10 and under are free), can be purchased in advance online at blakefarms.com/event/blakes-sunflower-festival.

For many Michigan residents, Labor Day weekend wouldn’t be the same without the 63rd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. The Bridge Walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years. Based on the success of the 2018 and 2019 events, the Michigan Bridge Authority will restart the 2021 Annual Bridge Walk from St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.

Another treasured Labor Day tradition is the Romeo Peach Festival. Events of the past few years have included a Peach Queen and Courtyard, Children’s Parade, Pancake Breakfast, Parade, Craft Show, Car Show, Races and Steps of 5 and 10 km and more. For calendar updates, visit RomeoPeachFestival.com.

Detroit may be known for its Motown sound, but it’s the Detroit Jazz Festival that draws the crowds on Labor Day weekend. Produced by the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, the festival is the foundation’s flagship event and the world’s largest free jazz festival. The festival is also a major tourist attraction for the city of Detroit, with 26% of its audience coming from out of state. For more information and details on this year’s lineup, visit detroitjazzfest.org.

Of course, nothing is more fun than a fair with its fried foods, impressive rides, interactive displays, and up-close view of farm animals. Pack the family in the car and plan a trip to the Dickinson County Fair in Norway, the Chippewa County Fair in Kinross Charter Township, or the Michigan State Fair in Novi.

The Michigan State Fair presented by Ram Trucks looks forward to celebrating Michigan agriculture, traditions and community from September 2-6. This year, visitors can look forward to an expanded entertainment pavilion with live music, a beer tent and fair trade food. Be sure to visit the Beginning of Life exhibit to visit the Baby Animals, the Halfway Carnival, and the Rock-N-Roll K-9s Performance Team Show. Of course, a trip to the Michigan State Fair isn’t complete without seeing the Michigan Butter Cow, a sculpture made from hundreds of pounds of butter.

Admission to the fair is $ 8 / adult or $ 6 / child for the fair only. The ultimate bracelets that include fair entry, unlimited rides, and circus performances are $ 30 / each. The fair is open from September 2 to 6. For more information, visit michiganstatefairllc.com.

If you’re in the mood for fireworks, the Highlands Red White & Blues Fireworks Festival features fireworks that will be launched at dusk on September 4 from the grounds at the corner of M-59 and John Street. The festival, which runs from 4-11 pm, also includes activities at the Save-a-Lot Plaza, 722 Highland Road in Highland. Enjoy children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and music.

Bargain bargains with Rochester Hills Village Labor Day weekend sidewalk sales, September 3-6. For families who love the movies, Movies in the Parks at Stony Creek Metropark on September 4 will feature Toy Story 4. Parking at the Baypoint Beach Overflow Lot opens at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. There is no charge, but a Metroparks vehicle pass is required. Call (586) 781-4242 for more information.

One thing’s for sure: When Labor Day hits the calendar there’s no shortage of ideas for family fun, so get out there and enjoy!

Due to COVID-19, always call ahead to check current schedules and attendance policies before making the trip, as these may change depending on the current nature of the pandemic.

Fun ideas for labor day

Other Labor Day events to consider are:

The 28th Annual Copper Harbor Trails Festival, September 3-5 in Copper Harbor. Enjoy the races, music, beer and fun times The Torch Lake Labor Day Art & Craft September 4-6 at Pioneer Park in Alden. The event showcases national and local artists with their paintings, artwork, artwork, sculpture, toiletries and body items, jewelry and more. Muskegons Labor Day Cancer Show and Cruise, September 5-6 at Norton Shores. There will be a car show, car cruise and pancake breakfast.